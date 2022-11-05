Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit.

Cracker Barrel iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Introduction

My July 18th NewsBreak article on the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain, “Sweeping Changes For Cracker Barrel in 2022,” detailed company-announced changes for the current calendar year.

The article excerpted a June 21 CrackerBarrel.com press release, issued to substantial fanfare, entitled “Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Upgrades All-Day, Homestyle Breakfast Offerings with New Menu Format, Selections.”

From the release: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced today it is expanding its famous, all-day breakfast menu to offer even more variety and personalization. The new Build Your Own Homestyle Breakfast format allows guests to customize their experience just the way they want it. Further diversifying its breakfast offerings, Cracker Barrel is also adding Impossible Sausage™ Made From Plants to the menu as its first plant-based meat option, as well as a Stuffed Cheesecake Pancake Breakfast for those looking for a sweet treat any time of day.

On February 22, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, in their piece titled “Cracker Barrel Changes Its Approach to Menu Pricing,“ reported potentially unwelcome news: As the costs of food and labor continue to rise for Cracker Barrel, the chain is planning to raise its menu prices over the next several months, joining just about every restaurant in the country in doing so. But the family-dining chain that prides itself on everyday value is treading lightly around a 6% increase for the third and fourth fiscal quarters to avoid scaring off price-sensitive consumers.

These were changes, to reiterate, taking place throughout this year’s end.

But what about for 2023?

Let us explore a specific restaurant matter, the success of which may well trigger such an addition in other Cracker Barrel locations.

Cracker Barrel, 2022

Michigan-based outlet WHMI.com, in its November 1st piece entitled “Cracker Barrel In Genoa Township Obtains Liquor License,” reports on the locations’s major news: The Genoa Township Board approved the transfer of a Class C liquor license from NPZ Group LLC at 7749 East M-36 in Hamburg Township to Cracker Barrel, located on Conference Center Drive. Supervisor Bill Rogers told WHMI he never really saw the two together but evidently, it’s something that corporate is doing and there will apparently be a few more restaurants in the state migrating toward that. He added he was surprised as it is a little change in business philosophy and hopefully it works out well for them.

The article further notes the restaurant chain had begun testing the concept before the coronavirus pandemic, and also that the company has yet to offer an official statement on the matter regarding when the alcohol service would begin.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel, as with most any other large restaurant chain, will likely continue to implement business changes for strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.