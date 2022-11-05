Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons.

Dollar General iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Introduction

I write extensively on the Dollar General chain for NewsBreak. My October 28th article, “Dollar General Expanding DG Market Locations,” is of particular relevance to this present piece.

The title refers to grocery store spinoffs, the “DG Market” locations, of the main chain. But, there is further reason why the business model is undergoing change: ongoing expansion.

The article excerpted a May 20th piece from Forbes.com, entitled “How Dollar General Is Spreading Like Hot Gossip In Tiny Towns Across The Country,” which referenced a small town in Kentucky as the answer to its titular question: With a speed seldom seen in the retail landscape, residents of Olive Hill went from one Dollar General to, figuratively at least, not being able to throw a rock without hitting one. Few other options exist. The closest Walmart or Kroger is 20 miles away, a costly trip when gas prices have soared past $4.20 a gallon. Residents are already struggling to stretch paychecks that average $28,000 a year, with a quarter of the population living below the poverty line.

In other words, the store populates small towns, as well as larger, with a focus rarely practiced by other retailers. With such continued growth comes the need for logistical changes.

Let us explore.

Dollar General, 2022

In an August 17 article by BestLifeOnline.com, “If You Shop at Dollar General, Get Ready For This Major Change,” the following was reported: In its new press release, Dollar General announced that it is "on track" to bring fresh produce to 3,000 of its stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The dollar store chain said it will provide "the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and approximately 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers," at these locations.

That stated goal, however, is still in progress, due in part to continuing OSHA-related citations resulting in temporary closures of stores throughout the country.

My most recent article on the chain for NewsBreak, “Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure,” not only addressed such a closure, but the extent of the issue to this point: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

From the press release itself: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

Without falling into compliance on these myriad issues, more locations are expected to close until they do so.

Finally, The-Sun.com joined Forbes.com and dozens of like media outlets in reporting recent news from Dollar General about an upcoming change that may one day soon take over the entirety of the company’s locations.

From The-Sun.com’s “Check it Out; Dollar General Makes a New Change to its Stores — Here’s How the Move Will Affect Customers,” self-checkout appears to be the company’s pay model of choice for the future: About 200 Dollar General stores across the nation will start advertising and positioning $1 products more strategically to customers this year and incorporating a significant change to the purchasing process. The major change is that the retailer is testing self-checkout as the only way of making in-store purchases. The move is to allow store employees to better assist customers.

Self-checkout is expected to become the exclusive method of checkout in all Dollar General stores, should the test succeed.

Conclusion

Dollar General remains among the most financially healthy companies in the world. Their ongoing changes — and their closures — are most often due to strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any further Dollar General changes formally announced by the company, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.