Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

Joel Eisenberg

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk4Tj_0j00hXru00
Dollar GeneraliStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Introduction

I write extensively on the Dollar General chain for NewsBreak. My October 28th article, “Dollar General Expanding DG Market Locations,” is of particular relevance to this present piece.

The title refers to grocery store spinoffs, the “DG Market” locations, of the main chain. But, there is further reason why the business model is undergoing change: ongoing expansion.

The article excerpted a May 20th piece from Forbes.com, entitled “How Dollar General Is Spreading Like Hot Gossip In Tiny Towns Across The Country,” which referenced a small town in Kentucky as the answer to its titular question: With a speed seldom seen in the retail landscape, residents of Olive Hill went from one Dollar General to, figuratively at least, not being able to throw a rock without hitting one. Few other options exist. The closest Walmart or Kroger is 20 miles away, a costly trip when gas prices have soared past $4.20 a gallon. Residents are already struggling to stretch paychecks that average $28,000 a year, with a quarter of the population living below the poverty line.

In other words, the store populates small towns, as well as larger, with a focus rarely practiced by other retailers. With such continued growth comes the need for logistical changes.

Let us explore.

Dollar General, 2022

In an August 17 article by BestLifeOnline.com, “If You Shop at Dollar General, Get Ready For This Major Change,” the following was reported: In its new press release, Dollar General announced that it is "on track" to bring fresh produce to 3,000 of its stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year. The dollar store chain said it will provide "the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores and approximately 80 percent of produce categories carried by most grocers," at these locations.

That stated goal, however, is still in progress, due in part to continuing OSHA-related citations resulting in temporary closures of stores throughout the country.

My most recent article on the chain for NewsBreak, “Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure,” not only addressed such a closure, but the extent of the issue to this point: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

From the press release itself: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

Without falling into compliance on these myriad issues, more locations are expected to close until they do so.

Finally, The-Sun.com joined Forbes.com and dozens of like media outlets in reporting recent news from Dollar General about an upcoming change that may one day soon take over the entirety of the company’s locations.

From The-Sun.com’s “Check it Out; Dollar General Makes a New Change to its Stores — Here’s How the Move Will Affect Customers,” self-checkout appears to be the company’s pay model of choice for the future: About 200 Dollar General stores across the nation will start advertising and positioning $1 products more strategically to customers this year and incorporating a significant change to the purchasing process. The major change is that the retailer is testing self-checkout as the only way of making in-store purchases. The move is to allow store employees to better assist customers.

Self-checkout is expected to become the exclusive method of checkout in all Dollar General stores, should the test succeed.

Conclusion

Dollar General remains among the most financially healthy companies in the world. Their ongoing changes — and their closures — are most often due to strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any further Dollar General changes formally announced by the company, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Money# Business# Health# Stores

Comments / 65

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
113343 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices

The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.

Read full story
236 comments

In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported

The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSJ.com and CNN.com.

Read full story

Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

The beleaguered company has been hit with a new round of citations, bringing current financial penalties to nearly $2.8 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing

As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Read full story
27 comments

Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos

Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Facebook’s Parent Company Reported to be Notifying Employees of Mass Layoffs This Week, Days Following Musk Twitter Cuts

The layoffs are expected to be extensive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:About.FB.com, BusinessInsider.com, Twitter.com, NYT.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Year in Review: Costco Changes in 2022 and Expectations For 2023

The company has undergone a host of changes as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, Audacy.com, and CustomerService.Costco.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Assistant Manager’s TikTok Video Goes Viral, Says Stores Around the Country Are “Completely Overwhelmed”

The viral post follows numerous reports including U.S. Department of Labor citations, dangerous working conditions, and unsafe customer environments. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, The U.S. Department of Labor, and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
665 comments

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
167 comments

Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Read full story
81 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
301 comments

Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores

Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.

Read full story
20 comments

Revisiting the Racism That Inspired One of the World’s Bestselling Crime Novels

The original titles of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” are stark reminders of ‘yesterday’s’ white supremacism. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha ChristieGoodreads.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Norwalk, OH

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.

Read full story
5 comments
San Luis Obispo, CA

40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Ohio State

BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year Absence

The popular discount club once had two locations in nearby areas. On November 4, one store returns. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 614Now.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy