Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

Joel Eisenberg

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDPcK_0izviEH700
Dollar GeneralYelp.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Introduction

My October 22nd Dollar General piece for NewsBreak, “U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected,” is particularly relevant to this current article.

As excerpted from the earlier piece: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

From the press release itself: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

The release went on to state: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted inspections in April 2022 in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. Inspectors cited the retailer for four willful and 10 repeat violations for failing to keep receiving and storage areas clean and orderly, and stacking materials in an unsafe manner. These violations exposed workers to hazards associated with slips, trips and being struck-by objects.

Now comes word of yet another citation, this one regarding a closure due to an infestation of moths.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to a November 4th report from GoErie.com, “Downtown Erie Dollar General Store Closed Due to Moth Infestation,” the location will not reopen until this citation is cleared: The Erie County Department of Health sent inspector Victor Yan to investigate a complaint about the moths, which seemed to be concentrated in the pet section but were also found in the back room and other parts of the store. “The store has been voluntarily closed for a pre-planned inventory/maintenance event," according to the inspection report. "The (health) department must be contacted for a follow-up inspection before the store can be reopened."

Conclusion

As this Dollar General location is largely expected to reopen once the health-related citation is cleared, especially considering the clearing of past citations, it will nonetheless remain closed until then.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

