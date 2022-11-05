Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

Joel Eisenberg

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32mFgO_0izr51A900
WalmartCorporate.Walmart.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.

Introduction

My most recent article on the Walmart chain for NewsBreak, “Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores,” examined recent unconfirmed media statements that the stalwart superchain was planning to shutter possible mass locations as we head into the new year.

The article excerpted an October 31st piece from BestLifeOnline.com, “Walmart is Closing Stores in These Locations, Starting Now,” that discussed the chain’s previous closures and a recently-announced Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania closing in reference to expected future statuses: In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. More recent closures were just temporary: In September, the retailer was forced to close hundreds of stores throughout Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S. Just this month, Walmart had at least six different locations closed throughout the country. Now, Walmart is shaking up its store count once again. The retailer is closing more locations.

Though reports of new closings are unconfirmed in the sense Walmart has not formally addressed the issue at the time of my article’s writing, the piece also included a quote from a company executive that seemed to give credence to those future plans: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

The mention of closing “underperforming locations” is consistent with company practice. Now comes word that the company is presently undergoing a series of sweeping changes as 2023 beckons… and these changes have been confirmed by the company.

Let us explore.

Walmart, 2022

According to a recent piece in GoBankingRates.com, entitled “7 Changes Walmart Is Making This Fall That You Should Know About,” those changes include: Having earlier and more Black Friday sales, trimming excess store inventory, adding extra perks for Walmart+ members, implementing a new content creator program, partnering with Ree Drummond (“The Pioneer Woman”) on her clothing program, parting ways with the Door Dash grocery delivery program, and leaning into the use of electric delivery vans.

From the article, referencing their new content creator program as a consumer-driven marketing mechanism: Walmart now has a new content creator platform called Walmart Creator. Creators who sign up can earn revenue and commissions on sales of the Walmart products they promote to their followers — with no cap. The platform is currently in beta stage but will launch fully in 2023.

Further, the article quoted David Guggina, senior vice president of innovation and automation, via a company press release: “Today, the closest Walmart to customers is right in their pockets – it’s the Walmart app. By continuing to expand our last mile delivery fleet in a sustainable way, we’re able to provide customers and Walmart+ members with even more access to same-day deliveries while keeping costs low.”

Indeed, per multiple reports, Walmart is working on making ongoing improvements to all e-sectors.

Other forthcoming changes I had mentioned in previous stories include the following:

On September 14, Marketwatch.com published “Walmart and Target Among 1,600 Calling For Credit Card Fee Law, Says WSJ,” which detailed expected developments in credit card swipe fees: Merchants such as Target Corp. [s] and Walmart Inc. signed on to a letter asking Congress to pass a law that would require options for the routing of credit-card transactions over alternative networks, according to The Wall Street Journal. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, and Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, who introduced such a bill back in July, said that alternate routing options would increase competition and lead to lower swipe fees when people use many Visa and Mastercard Inc. credit cards.

September 14th’s RetailWire.com also offered recent Walmart news. In “Walmart and Other Retailers Are Canceling Billions of Dollars in Orders,” yet another inventory management system is being put into place, this one which carries some risk: Walmart, Target, Macy’s and Kohl’s are among retailers that have recently said they are canceling some orders to better balance inventory levels, a replay of a strategy used at the onset of the pandemic.

Finally, via a September 15 piece from CNBC.com, “Walmart Unveils Virtual Fitting Room to Push Shoppers to Buy More Clothes,” the retailer expects their latest clothing department change to be among their most successful as a means of managing aforementioned excess inventory: Walmart is launching a virtual try-on tool to help shoppers see how a shirt, dress or another clothing item would look on their own body. It is the latest way that the retailer is using technology from Zeekit, a startup it acquired last year. The discounter is launching the tool as some shoppers trim back purchases of discretionary purchases, such as clothing.

Conclusion

Walmart remains among the most financially healthy companies in the world. Their ongoing changes — and their closures — are most often due to strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any further Walmart changes formally announced by the company, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Stores# Business# Money# Retail chain

Comments / 301

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
113343 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices

The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.

Read full story
236 comments

In-Store Netflix Shops Open in Walmart Locations Nationwide

Licensing deal will see Netflix hubs appearing in more than 2400 Walmart locations before the winter holidays. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported

The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Update: Facebook Parent Company Cuts Over 11,000 Jobs

Word of the expected Meta mass layoffs was reported late last week, days following recent Twitter cuts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WSJ.com and CNN.com.

Read full story

Update: U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Further Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

The beleaguered company has been hit with a new round of citations, bringing current financial penalties to nearly $2.8 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing

As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.

Read full story
27 comments

Alleged Walmart Employees Share Company Secrets on TikTok Videos

Individuals identifying themselves as current or former Walmart employees have taken to social media to expose company secrets. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TikTok, DailyDot.com, Google.com, TellMeBest.com, and Reddit.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Facebook’s Parent Company Reported to be Notifying Employees of Mass Layoffs This Week, Days Following Musk Twitter Cuts

The layoffs are expected to be extensive. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:About.FB.com, BusinessInsider.com, Twitter.com, NYT.com, and WSJ.com.

Read full story
8 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
6 comments

Year in Review: Costco Changes in 2022 and Expectations For 2023

The company has undergone a host of changes as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, Audacy.com, and CustomerService.Costco.com.

Read full story
1 comments

Dollar General Assistant Manager’s TikTok Video Goes Viral, Says Stores Around the Country Are “Completely Overwhelmed”

The viral post follows numerous reports including U.S. Department of Labor citations, dangerous working conditions, and unsafe customer environments. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:DailyDot.com, The U.S. Department of Labor, and NYTimes.com.

Read full story
665 comments

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
167 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
65 comments

Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Read full story
81 comments

Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores

Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.

Read full story
20 comments

Revisiting the Racism That Inspired One of the World’s Bestselling Crime Novels

The original titles of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” are stark reminders of ‘yesterday’s’ white supremacism. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha ChristieGoodreads.com.

Read full story
17 comments
Norwalk, OH

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.

Read full story
5 comments
San Luis Obispo, CA

40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Ohio State

BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year Absence

The popular discount club once had two locations in nearby areas. On November 4, one store returns. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 614Now.com.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy