Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores

Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.

I write extensively about the Walmart chain for NewsBreak. My previous article on the matter, “Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?” listed two tracking systems that can be utilized by consumers to determine the status of local Walmart closures.

The article excerpted a November 2nd update from RatherBeShopping.com, a blog page that lists current and existing Walmart closures: Over the past few years Walmart has announced that they have closed well over 160 locations in 27 states throughout the U.S., affecting over 10,000 employees. The states hit the hardest in recent years include Texas (29), North Carolina (17), and Arkansas (11). It will be interesting to see what happens in the communities where a Walmart will be closing. Will new local businesses open up and fill the void?

Further, for the company’s own list, I recommended Walmart’s company page here, which should always be a customer’s first line for current information. Corporate.Walmart.com likewise breaks the news as it happens.

Recent days, however, have seen a flurry of activity as it regards a potential new round of Walmart closures. As the entity tends to not announce such closures far in advance, some outlets are reporting those shutterings as being “quiet.”

An October 31st piece from BestLifeOnline.com, “Walmart is Closing Stores in These Locations, Starting Now,” discussed the chain’s previous closures and a recently-announced Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania closing in reference to expected future statuses.

As excerpted from the article: In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. More recent closures were just temporary: In September, the retailer was forced to close hundreds of stores throughout Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the U.S. Just this month, Walmart had at least six different locations closed throughout the country. Now, Walmart is shaking up its store count once again. The retailer is closing more locations.

Though the company itself has neither confirmed nor denied upcoming status, the article does quote a Walmart executive in reference to the current Pittsburgh closing: “This decision was not made lightly and was reached only after a thorough review process. Our decision is based on several factors, including historic and current financial performance, and is in line with the threshold that guides our strategy to close underperforming locations."

The mention of closing “underperforming locations” is consistent with company practice.

Another piece this week, The-Sun.com’s “Shutting Up Shop: Warning to Walmart Shoppers after 160 Stores Closed Over Past Six Years – Is Yours Next?” from November 2, addresses what it reports is the same likelihood based on past closures: Over the past six years, the retail giant shuttered 269 stores across the globe - 154 of those being US locations. A large portion of the locations being shut down is Walmart's Express stores.

Any related news has yet to be officially reported by the company.

Walmart remains among the most financially healthy companies in the world and their closures are usually due to strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any Walmart closures formally announced by the company, I will share them here on NewsBreak. Until then, it is best advised to consider recent news reports as ”unconfirmed.”

Thank you for reading.