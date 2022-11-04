Norwalk, OH

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t8Aqs_0iy7DhIZ00
Family DollarAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.

Introduction

I write regularly about the Dollar Tree-owned Family Dollar chain for NewsBreak. In an article of particular relevance to this present piece, “Plans For Family Dollar Texas Closings in 2022,” I discussed forthcoming Texas closings in relation to plans throughout the country.

The article also excerpted the company‘s well-attributed and comprehensive Wikipedia page, which in part discussed the entity’s purchase by Dollar Tree: In June 2014, activist investor and major shareholder Carl Icahn demanded that Family Dollar be immediately put up for sale. On July 28, 2014, Dollar Tree announced that it would buy Family Dollar for $8.5 billion. The sale delivered a windfall to the company's biggest shareholder Carl Icahn, who acquired his 9.4 percent stake in June 2014. On January 22, 2015, Family Dollar shareholders approved the Dollar Tree bid.

According to ScrapeHero.com, in terms of current location count: There are 8,225 Family Dollar retail stores in the United States as of October 31, 2022. The state with the most number of Family Dollar locations in the U.S. is Texas, with 1,128 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Family Dollar retail stores in the U.S.

This week, however, is has been reported that a stalwart Ohio location is unexpectedly shuttering.

Let us explore further.

Family Dollar, 2022

According to the November 2nd Norwalk Reflector, in its report titled “Family Dollar Closing Whittlesey Avenue Location,” a long-standing Ohio store is set to close: Residents will have one less option soon when it comes to shopping at so-called "discount stores." The Family Dollar store located at 109 Whittlesey Ave. will close Dec. 3. Employees confirmed the store is closing and the company is searching for a new location to move into as soon as possible. The employees say the landlord, who also owns the neighboring store, plans to use the space for their business.

The article goes on to quote a store executive: “It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that due to circumstances beyond our control, our Norwalk Family Dollar store will be closing on December 3, 2022 until we find another location. Our entire staff would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of our wonderful and loyal customers. It has been a pleasure to have served this great community since 1987...”

Sales in the location are presently ongoing.

Conclusion

Both Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are financially healthy; for the present, individual location closures can most commonly be credited as strategic in nature, or due to safety or lease issues.

In the event of further closings — or openings — I will share those updates here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

