40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode.

Ross Dress For Less Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Ross Dress For Less clothing chain: Ross Department Store was first opened in San Bruno, California, in 1950 by Morris "Morrie" Ross. Morris would work 85 hours a week doing all of the buying and bookkeeping for his department store. In 1958 Ross sold his store to William Isackson to become a residential and commercial real estate developer. Isackson built the company to six stores, located in San Bruno, Pacifica, Novato, Vacaville, Redwood City, and Castro Valley. In 1982 a group of investors, including Mervin Morris, founder of the Mervyn's chain of department stores, purchased the six Ross Department Stores in San Francisco, changed the format to off-price retail units, and within three years rapidly expanded the chain to 107 stores under Stuart Moldaw and Don Rowlett.

As far as a modern-day location count, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,697 Ross Stores locations in the United States as of October 31, 2022. The state with the most number of Ross Stores locations in the U.S. is California, with 336 locations, which is about 20% of all Ross Stores locations in the U.S.

In recent days, however, comes news of an additional 40 locations forthcoming, representing a major Ross Dress For Less expansion mode.

Let us explore further.

Ross Dress For Less, 2022

I have written about the Ross Dress For Less chain previously for NewsBreak. Perhaps my most relevant article to this current piece was July 1st’s “List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings,” which reported a number of then-recent strategic location closings.

As excerpted from the article, which stressed positive news of the company’s planned expansion balanced by stores closing during the period:

According to KSBY.com, a location in downtown San Luis Obispo, CA, permanently shuttered.

LocalMint.com lists the company’s Westwood, CA location as “permanently closed.”

A San Jose location has shuttered its doors, per FourSquare.com.

This week, as mentioned, the planned expansion appears to be in full force. RetailDive.com’s October 31st report, “Ross Opens Another 40 Stores as Footprint Tops 2K Locations,” punctuates a milestone count including locations outside of the United States: Ross Stores has opened another 40 locations — 28 under the Ross Dress for Less banner and another 12 under its DD’s Discounts banner. The retailer’s store footprint crossed the 2,000 mark this fall. The new locations include stores in California, Florida, Texas, Ohio and Illinois. For the fiscal year as a whole, Ross added roughly 100 locations. Gregg McGillis, Ross’ group executive vice president for property development, said in a press release that the company sees “plenty of opportunity to grow” in the long term to 2,900 Ross Dress for Less stores and 700 DD’s Discounts locations.

Conclusion

Ross Dress for less is a perennially popular clothing chain presently undergoing a notable expansion.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share the news here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.