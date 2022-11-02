Pittsburgh, PA

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Joel Eisenberg

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close.

WalmartShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Introduction

I have written a number of articles about the Walmart superchain for NewsBreak. My October 24th article on the company, “Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing,” is particularly relevant to this present piece. The primary reason for that relevance is typically when an individual Walmart store closes, very little advance note is given to the community. There have been exceptions, for example a mass closing announcement back in 2016 — see 2016 NBCNews.com article here, which reported the closure of 269 stores globally with concurrent plans to build 405 new locations — but such announcements are rare.

My referenced article, linked above, excerpted an October 24th report from WTAE.com, “Walmart Closing its Waterworks Location,” that announced Pittsburgh’s sole Walmart location is permanently leaving the city: The city of Pittsburgh’s only Walmart store is set to close next month. A Walmart spokesperson tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the store on Freeport Road at the Waterworks shopping area will close by Veteran's Day. They said they made the decision based on several factors and that the closure is in line with Walmart's strategy to close underperforming locations.

Once again, there was no extensive advance word regarding the closure, and news of the announcement was said to have caused consternation among many members of the local community.

Several tools, however, exist online to determine the status of individual locations. I would encourage anyone concerned about their local Walmart to check the outlets that follow for up-to-date news.

Let us explore further.

Walmart, 2022

RatherBeShopping.com is a blog page that lists current and existing Walmart closures. In a November 2nd update, the page lists real-time closures with the following introduction: Over the past few years Walmart has announced that they have closed well over 160 locations in 27 states throughout the U.S., affecting over 10,000 employees. The states hit the hardest in recent years include Texas (29), North Carolina (17), and Arkansas (11). It will be interesting to see what happens in the communities where a Walmart will be closing. Will new local businesses open up and fill the void?

As far as an up-to-date announcement of future Walmart closures, the site only lists the aforementioned Pittsburgh location.

For the company’s own list, see Walmart’s company page here, which should always be a customer’s first line for current information. Corporate.Walmart.com likewise breaks the news as it happens.

Conclusion

Walmart remains among the most financially healthy companies in the world, and their closures are usually due to strategic reasons. On occasion, the company has shuttered stores due in part to safety issues.

As news of Walmart closings continue to be unexpected, regard the company’s link of current closures first if you are concerned, and then the linked blog above if you want to read such status in a different format.

As ever, in the event of any Walmart closures yet to be announced, I will also post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

