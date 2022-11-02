Pfizer Says Test Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Newborns Against Illness

An experimental RSV Vaccine is being lauded, and scrutinized, for its early efficacy.

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with a pregnancy to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including NBCNews.com, CDC.gov (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention), NPR.com, and LiveScience.com.

Introduction

According to an NBCNews.com report, “Experimental RSV Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Infants Against Severe Illness, Pfizer Says,” a late-phase study on the titular matter has exhibited encouraging results.

As excerpted from the article: An experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women from Pfizer is effective at protecting newborns against severe illness for at least six months, the company said in a press release Tuesday. In a phase 3 study, the Pfizer vaccine was about 82% effective against severe illness from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the first 90 days of life in babies born to vaccinated women, according to the company. The vaccine was also about 70% effective against severe infections through the first six months of life.

The article went on to state: Protection against any RSV infection was lower: about 57% in the first 90 days and about 51% in the first six months.

Per CDC.gov, the website for the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is very common among infants: Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.

The primary issue, as touched upon, is RSV can lead to more debilitating illness. Pfizer is now touting the success of its RSV-preventive vaccine.

Let us explore further.

New Pfizer Vaccine, 2022

Per an article published earlier today on NPR.com, entitled “RSV is Surging. Here's What to Watch For and Answers About Treatment Options,” it appears the Pfizer news may be serendipitous: The unusually high number of RSV infections so early in the year are already pushing hospitals to capacity. In normal years, RSV sends thousands of children to the hospital over fall and winter, but for the second year in a row experts have seen an unprecedented spike in the number of cases beginning during the summer months. While RSV mostly manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults, it can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and older adults.

LiveScience.com elaborates on the Pfizer trials: The one-dose vaccine was given to pregnant people in their second or third trimesters, which triggered production of protective antibodies that then passed through the placenta.

The LiveScience.com report also states the vaccine has not yet been peer reviewed, but acknowledges its promise.

Conclusion

To conclude, it is imperative to mention the Pfizer vaccine is not being presented as a “cure,” though preliminary results indicate a potential breakthrough.

