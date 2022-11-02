Pfizer Says Test Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Newborns Against Illness

Joel Eisenberg

An experimental RSV Vaccine is being lauded, and scrutinized, for its early efficacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ry905_0iwDdznG00
PregnancyFreestocks; Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with a pregnancy to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including NBCNews.com, CDC.gov (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention), NPR.com, and LiveScience.com.

Introduction

According to an NBCNews.com report, “Experimental RSV Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Infants Against Severe Illness, Pfizer Says,” a late-phase study on the titular matter has exhibited encouraging results.

As excerpted from the article: An experimental RSV vaccine for pregnant women from Pfizer is effective at protecting newborns against severe illness for at least six months, the company said in a press release Tuesday. In a phase 3 study, the Pfizer vaccine was about 82% effective against severe illness from respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in the first 90 days of life in babies born to vaccinated women, according to the company. The vaccine was also about 70% effective against severe infections through the first six months of life.

The article went on to state: Protection against any RSV infection was lower: about 57% in the first 90 days and about 51% in the first six months.

Per CDC.gov, the website for the federal Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, RSV is very common among infants: Respiratory syncytial (sin-SISH-uhl) virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.

The primary issue, as touched upon, is RSV can lead to more debilitating illness. Pfizer is now touting the success of its RSV-preventive vaccine.

Let us explore further.

New Pfizer Vaccine, 2022

Per an article published earlier today on NPR.com, entitled “RSV is Surging. Here's What to Watch For and Answers About Treatment Options,” it appears the Pfizer news may be serendipitous: The unusually high number of RSV infections so early in the year are already pushing hospitals to capacity. In normal years, RSV sends thousands of children to the hospital over fall and winter, but for the second year in a row experts have seen an unprecedented spike in the number of cases beginning during the summer months. While RSV mostly manifests as a mild illness with cold-like symptoms in adults, it can cause pneumonia and bronchiolitis in very young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and older adults.

LiveScience.com elaborates on the Pfizer trials: The one-dose vaccine was given to pregnant people in their second or third trimesters, which triggered production of protective antibodies that then passed through the placenta.

The LiveScience.com report also states the vaccine has not yet been peer reviewed, but acknowledges its promise.

Conclusion

To conclude, it is imperative to mention the Pfizer vaccine is not being presented as a “cure,” though preliminary results indicate a potential breakthrough.

As tests continue, I will certainly share pertinent updates with my readers here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Vaccine# Health# Pregnancy# Women# Children

Comments / 13

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
110392 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
71 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
10 comments

Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
194 comments

Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores

Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.

Read full story
7 comments

Revisiting the Racism That Inspired One of the World’s Bestselling Crime Novels

The original titles of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” are stark reminders of ‘yesterday’s’ white supremacism. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha ChristieGoodreads.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Norwalk, OH

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.

Read full story
3 comments
San Luis Obispo, CA

40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Ohio State

BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year Absence

The popular discount club once had two locations in nearby areas. On November 4, one store returns. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 614Now.com.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
64 comments

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.

Read full story
129 comments
Atlanta, GA

First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced

The superchain continues to slower shutter individual locations, this one appearing to be unrelated to the anticipated Albertsons merger. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, WOWKTV.com, and The Charleston Gazette.

Read full story
3 comments

Groundbreaking Study Leads to Effective Treatment of Phobias and PTSD-Related Fears

From fear of heights and tight spaces, to flying, clowns, and beyond, a possible breakthrough has been reached in the treatment of so-called “irrational fears,” as well as those caused by other mental health components.

Read full story

Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced

The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.

Read full story
110 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of Options

The loss of both locations in nearby areas, scant months apart, is causing substantial consternation on the part of consumers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, DollarGeneral.com, and FOX59.com.

Read full story
27 comments
Louisville, KY

Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing

The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.

Read full story
67 comments

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy