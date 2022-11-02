Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Joel Eisenberg

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qa4ip_0ivyjdFq00
Cracker BarreliStock.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain for NewsBreak. See here for my June 9th article, “Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022.” That article is pertinent to this current piece, as it took a mid-year look at the perennial chain and addressed ongoing rumors as to its longevity.

Specifically, online chatter represented that the company was beset by financial issues and was about to close. However, this was not the case.

My article excerpted RestaurantClicks.com‘s March, 2022 report, “The Truth Behind Rumors of Cracker Barrel Closing,” which seemed to have answered those rumors: While Cracker Barrel was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic like many other restaurants were, the good news is that Cracker Barrel is as healthy a choice as one of its home-cooked vegetable dishes, or maybe even healthier. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store saw revenue growth year over year of more than 11 percent and total revenue of $862.26 million. Wall Street analysts rate its stock, CBRL, a hold. That doesn’t sound like a company that’s closing.

Once again, however, social media has spread word of negative financial metrics as it regards the company, and further, a targeted Google search lists innumerable websites yet again questioning if the company will survive the upcoming new year.

Let us explore.

Cracker Barrel, 2023

Firstly, as was the case earlier in the year, word of negative performance and poor business is largely false. The truth, though, is a matter of context.

According to Nasdaq.com’s “Why is Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Up 11.1% Since Last Earnings Report” published October 27th, the fact of the matter is not so simple: Cracker Barrel reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 29, 2022) results, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year and the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure.

The report elaborates: The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported an adjusted EPS of $2.25. Cracker Barrel reported revenues of $830.4 million during the quarter under review, which missed the consensus mark of $842 million. Although the top line rose 5.9% year over year, it fell short of the company’s expectations of 8% year-over-year growth. Lower-than-anticipated travel volumes, fewer visits from older guests, high gas prices and inflationary pressures impacted the top line.

So the entity’s most recent report, mixed though it may be, nonetheless tilts toward the favorable. That said, in the intervening months since my above-linked article on the chain, posters on social media appear to have largely spread their own agenda. According to the current ScrapeHero.com company location count, Cracker Barrel has only closed a single location since my June article, and currently stands at 664 U.S. restaurants.

From ScrapeHero.com: There are 664 Cracker Barrel stores in the United States as of October 24, 2022. The state with the most number of Cracker Barrel locations in the US is Florida, with 60 stores, which is about 9% of all Cracker Barrel stores in the US.

Regardless of the mixed financial news, Cracker Barrel is not a company in dire financial straits, and is in no imminent danger of going out of business.

Conclusion

Cracker Barrel, as with most any other large restaurant chain, will likely continue to shutter locations for strategic reasons. However, the rumors of the company closing are emphatically false.

The company is not planning to go out of business in 2023 or anytime soon.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

