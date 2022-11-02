Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab.

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including HopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.

Introduction

Male-pattern baldness runs in my family. I have it as does one of my brothers. My late father had it; various other relatives have had it as well.

As many of us know, hair loss is common among both men and women. Per HopkinsMedicine.org’s webpage on the matter, among the most common forms of hair loss are the following:

Male-pattern baldness is usually inherited. The condition may begin at any age. Hair loss often begins on the front, sides, or on the crown of the head. Some men may develop a bald spot or just a receding hairline. Others may lose all of their hair. Female-pattern baldness. Although less common, female-pattern baldness differs from that of male-pattern baldness in that the hair generally thins all over the head. The hairline is maintained. Female-pattern baldness rarely results in total hair loss.

Other common types, according to the webpage, are: Alopecia areata (characterized by sudden loss of hair in one particular area), Toxic alopecia (which occurs in some instances following a severe illness or fever), Scarring or cicatricial alopecia (frequently from burns or other injury), and Trichotillomania (hair pulling).

Now comes word that a Japanese lab may have found a method that could eventually lead to a full-fledged baldness cure.

Let us explore further.

Japanese Hair Research, 2022

According to a November 1st article published by Pulse.ng, entitled ”Scientists in Japan Might Have Found a Cure For Baldness,” the team involved may have discovered a legitimate breakthrough.

As excerpted from the article: The Japanese scientists created hair shafts with approximately 100% efficiency using two kinds of embryonic cells. After 23 days of culture, the organoids produced completely developed follicles measuring about three millimetres. Researchers observed development and colouring during growth, which revealed fresh details about the chemicals involved in the process. They were able to regenerate hair by implanting the organoids and causing repeated hair cycles. The findings may also apply to other organ systems and aid our knowledge of how such and pathological processes arise. The team intends to improve their organoid culture technique using human cells as part of an ongoing study on this potential treatment for baldness.

The note of “approximately 100% efficacy” appears to have captured the media’s attention today.

In a related, October 24th piece from Futurism.com, “Scientists Grow Hair Follicles in Laboratory For the First Time,” further plaudits are given regarding the groundbreaking nature of the experiment: Researchers at Japan's Yokohama National University said in a press release that they've pioneered in vitro hair follicle growth — a resounding success following decades of research into what makes hair grow… In attempting to better understand the interactions between connective tissues and skin cells that result in hair growth, the Japanese team grew "tiny, simple versions of organs" known as "organoids," and then used their gel to reprogram them to mimic hair follicles' natural environment.

The scientific community is awaiting next steps.

Conclusion

To reiterate, word of hopeful baldness cures has been prevalent in society for unaccounted decades. Chemical formulas — including both over-the-counter and prescription — are always readily available, as are shampoos and cleansers promising miracle cures.

Drugs such as Rogaine have been proven to grow back baby-fine hair if used consistently and as directed, but said growth does not qualify as the re-growth of a full head of hair.

The Japanese find is not presently being represented as a “cure,” but time may be a factor in that regard as further examination needs to occur.

Thank you for reading.