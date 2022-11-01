Atlanta, GA

First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced

Joel Eisenberg

The superchain continues to slower shutter individual locations, this one appearing to be unrelated to the anticipated Albertsons merger.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, WOWKTV.com, and The Charleston Gazette.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Kroger grocery chain for NewsBreak. Among my most recent articles was “Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing,” published on October 22nd, which discussed the two titular Metro Atlanta store closures that came as a surprise to residents.

The article excerpted a piece from BestLifeOnline.com, “This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing Stores in December—And More May Be Coming,” that explained the imminent closures did not appear to be directly related to the likelihood of a successful merger of Kroger and Albertsons: On Oct. 14, Kroger confirmed that two stores in the Metro Atlanta areaare being shut down, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The Kroger on Commerce Drive in Decatur is the first to go on Dec. 2, closing due to "declining sales and negative profit," the grocery chain told Fox 5. The location was called "Baby Kroger" by locals, according to Atlanta Intown, due to its smaller size compared to other Kroger stores. The Kroger in Buckhead, a residential district in Atlanta, will be shuttered a week later on Dec. 9.

Today comes word of a third Kroger closure announced in recent days, this one scheduled to be the first of 2023.

Let us explore.

Kroger, 2023

Per an October 31st article from WOWKTV.com, entitled “Kroger to Close in Gassaway, West Virginia,” the news of the latest permanent closure was apparently due to poor performance: According to a release from Kroger, the Gassaway location will close after “several years of poor performance and profitability.”

A company executive stated: Closing a store is a difficult decision and one that we take very seriously. This store’s low financial returns made it unfeasible to continue to operate while still upholding our low-price commitment to our customers,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. The release says that the store opened in 1979 and is the smallest of the 109 Kroger stores in the Mid-Atlantic Division.

Further, from a WOWKTV.com followup report from earlier today, “Virginia Residents React to Kroger Closing Gassaway Location,” consternation is strong for the reasons expressed: Local residents who talked with 13 News said the closure will not only be a loss for the employees who will lose their jobs but the entire community. “It’s just devastating for our community, and the workers that are in there,” said Kathy Cogar, local resident. “Some of the them have been with Kroger since it opened here and are close to retirement. If they want to stick with Kroger, they’re going to have to drive an hour in order to keep their job. So, it’s just a sad day for our community.” 

The store is scheduled to close in January, according to The Charleston Gazette.

Conclusion

As I had mentioned last week regarding the two forthcoming Atlanta closings, though news of the potential Kroger and Albertsons merger has made for national headlines and subsequent concern, the two closures as discussed in that article appeared unrelated to that development.

The same came be said for this new closure.

Nonetheless, I will report pertinent updates as they happen, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

