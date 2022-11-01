Groundbreaking Study Leads to Effective Treatment of Phobias and PTSD-Related Fears

From fear of heights and tight spaces, to flying, clowns, and beyond, a possible breakthrough has been reached in the treatment of so-called “irrational fears,” as well as those caused by other mental health components.

Heights Photo by Tim Trad, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to concepts as covered in this article, or who suspects a phobia-related issue, to visit their doctor and/or their therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including SciTechDaily.com, and MentalHealth.gov.

Introduction

Phobias are often defined as “irrational fears,” yet they are very rational and real to the sufferer. For myself, I have suffered from an “irrational fear” of elevators since I was a child. I take them when I have to, but if there’s a stairwell nearby I would certainly prefer that option.

I have written previously on the matter of phobias for NewsBreak. See here for my January 20th piece, “A Medical Treatment For Phobias Has Been Re-Discovered,” and here for June 9th’s “Phobias: A Mental Health Perspective.”

The latter article excerpts a piece from MentalHealth.gov, which states: A phobia is a type of anxiety disorder. It is a strong, irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger. There are many specific phobias. Acrophobia is a fear of heights. You may be able to ski the world's tallest mountains but be unable to go above the 5th floor of an office building. Agoraphobia is a fear of public places, and claustrophobia is a fear of closed-in places. If you become anxious and extremely self-conscious in everyday social situations, you could have a social phobia. Other common phobias involve tunnels, highway driving, water, flying, animals and blood.

Though both of the above articles share information about older and newer treatments, the most recent bit of related news may be the most promising news of all for phobics, taking a long-acknowledged therapy for these matters and co-mingling it with a mathematical component.

Let us explore further.

Phobia Study, 2022

According to an October 31st report from SciTechDaily.com, entitled “Where Do Fears Come From? How Can New Insights Improve Treatment?” the new study on these matters is being heavily scrutinized.

As excerpted from the report: To help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears, clinicians often turn to exposure therapy as a leading treatment option. However, in as many as 50% of patients, the fears can return. Groundbreaking behavioral health models were presented in a study by University of Colorado researchers that was recently published in the journal Computational Psychiatry. Boosted by an AB Nexus grant, the study revealed that fears are likely to linger because fear memories outlast competing safety memories gained in exposure therapy.

Exposure therapy generally deals with a slow immersion into the fear itself, to where said fear loses its efficacy. Such treatment has been typified, regardless of particular reason for or manifestation of the fear itself, which can also be due to PTSD-related issues and more. The issue has historically been, though, a 50% reversion later on when the fear returns.

As further stated in the article, that references a family of mathematical equations to determine success and failure rates of specific treatments, and adaptations to take thereof: Let’s say you’re in your therapist’s office: You’re associating your therapist and that office with safety. It’s really those safety signals that are helping you prevent that threat response. And so, as soon as you’re out of your therapist’s office, if you don’t learn to generalize those safety memories your fear response can return. Unfortunately, experiments and models suggest that safety memories are less stable than threat memories.

The article, highly recommended, delves into immersion therapy with the mathematical component, and is said to, so far, be highly successful as a key aspect of a treatment regimen.

Conclusion

Though there are presently no known “cures” for phobias, new insight from scientific studies is offering sufferers new hope.

In the event of pertinent updates related to this article, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.