Groundbreaking Study Leads to Effective Treatment of Phobias and PTSD-Related Fears

Joel Eisenberg

From fear of heights and tight spaces, to flying, clowns, and beyond, a possible breakthrough has been reached in the treatment of so-called “irrational fears,” as well as those caused by other mental health components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SR1cm_0iukCB8200
HeightsPhoto by Tim Trad, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to concepts as covered in this article, or who suspects a phobia-related issue, to visit their doctor and/or their therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including SciTechDaily.com, and MentalHealth.gov.

Introduction

Phobias are often defined as “irrational fears,” yet they are very rational and real to the sufferer. For myself, I have suffered from an “irrational fear” of elevators since I was a child. I take them when I have to, but if there’s a stairwell nearby I would certainly prefer that option.

I have written previously on the matter of phobias for NewsBreak. See here for my January 20th piece, “A Medical Treatment For Phobias Has Been Re-Discovered,” and here for June 9th’s “Phobias: A Mental Health Perspective.”

The latter article excerpts a piece from MentalHealth.gov, which states: A phobia is a type of anxiety disorder. It is a strong, irrational fear of something that poses little or no actual danger. There are many specific phobias. Acrophobia is a fear of heights. You may be able to ski the world's tallest mountains but be unable to go above the 5th floor of an office building. Agoraphobia is a fear of public places, and claustrophobia is a fear of closed-in places. If you become anxious and extremely self-conscious in everyday social situations, you could have a social phobia. Other common phobias involve tunnels, highway driving, water, flying, animals and blood.

Though both of the above articles share information about older and newer treatments, the most recent bit of related news may be the most promising news of all for phobics, taking a long-acknowledged therapy for these matters and co-mingling it with a mathematical component.

Let us explore further.

Phobia Study, 2022

According to an October 31st report from SciTechDaily.com, entitled “Where Do Fears Come From? How Can New Insights Improve Treatment?” the new study on these matters is being heavily scrutinized.

As excerpted from the report: To help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears, clinicians often turn to exposure therapy as a leading treatment option. However, in as many as 50% of patients, the fears can return. Groundbreaking behavioral health models were presented in a study by University of Colorado researchers that was recently published in the journal Computational Psychiatry. Boosted by an AB Nexus grant, the study revealed that fears are likely to linger because fear memories outlast competing safety memories gained in exposure therapy.

Exposure therapy generally deals with a slow immersion into the fear itself, to where said fear loses its efficacy. Such treatment has been typified, regardless of particular reason for or manifestation of the fear itself, which can also be due to PTSD-related issues and more. The issue has historically been, though, a 50% reversion later on when the fear returns.

As further stated in the article, that references a family of mathematical equations to determine success and failure rates of specific treatments, and adaptations to take thereof: Let’s say you’re in your therapist’s office: You’re associating your therapist and that office with safety. It’s really those safety signals that are helping you prevent that threat response. And so, as soon as you’re out of your therapist’s office, if you don’t learn to generalize those safety memories your fear response can return. Unfortunately, experiments and models suggest that safety memories are less stable than threat memories.

The article, highly recommended, delves into immersion therapy with the mathematical component, and is said to, so far, be highly successful as a key aspect of a treatment regimen.

Conclusion

Though there are presently no known “cures” for phobias, new insight from scientific studies is offering sufferers new hope.

In the event of pertinent updates related to this article, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# PTSD# Mental Health# Fears# Phobias# Science

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
110392 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Big Change Coming to Cracker Barrel Location

A new addition may represent a widespread change for the perennial company, as other locations may follow suit. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CrackerBarrel.com, WHMI.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.

Read full story
71 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Dollar General For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Forbes.com, BestLifeOnline.com, The-Sun.com, and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Read full story
10 comments

Dollar General Store Unexpectedly Closes Due to Health Inspection Failure

A moth infestation will keep the location closed until it passes an upcoming inspection. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:U.S. Department of Labor and GoErie.com.

Read full story
32 comments

Sweeping Changes Announced By Walmart For 2023

The company has confirmed a host of changes being undertaken as the new year beckons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Walmart.com, GoBankingRates.com, Marketwatch.com, WSJ.com, RetailWire.com, and CNBC.com.

Read full story
194 comments

Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores

Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.

Read full story
7 comments

Revisiting the Racism That Inspired One of the World’s Bestselling Crime Novels

The original titles of Agatha Christie’s “And Then There Were None” are stark reminders of ‘yesterday’s’ white supremacism. “And Then There Were None” by Agatha ChristieGoodreads.com.

Read full story
16 comments
Norwalk, OH

Family Dollar Location Unexpectedly Closing

The longstanding store is permanently shuttering for reasons related to a change in lease. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and NorwalkReflector.com.

Read full story
3 comments
San Luis Obispo, CA

40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Nationwide

Following the closing of several stores, the company is presently in expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, FourSquare.com, and RetailDive.com.

Read full story
Ohio State

BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year Absence

The popular discount club once had two locations in nearby areas. On November 4, one store returns. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 614Now.com.

Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Pfizer Says Test Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Newborns Against Illness

An experimental RSV Vaccine is being lauded, and scrutinized, for its early efficacy. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with a pregnancy to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including NBCNews.com, CDC.gov (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention), NPR.com, and LiveScience.com.

Read full story
13 comments

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
64 comments

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.

Read full story
129 comments
Atlanta, GA

First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced

The superchain continues to slower shutter individual locations, this one appearing to be unrelated to the anticipated Albertsons merger. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, WOWKTV.com, and The Charleston Gazette.

Read full story
3 comments

Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced

The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.

Read full story
110 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of Options

The loss of both locations in nearby areas, scant months apart, is causing substantial consternation on the part of consumers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, DollarGeneral.com, and FOX59.com.

Read full story
27 comments
Louisville, KY

Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing

The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.

Read full story
67 comments

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.

Read full story
138 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy