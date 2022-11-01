Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced

Joel Eisenberg

The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBtoA_0iuYzWbS00
7-ElevenShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the 7-Eleven chain for NewsBreak. My May 1st article on the company, “Plans For Permanent 7-11 Closings in 2022,” discussed, in part, online rumors of the entity going out of business: The company, though, is not closing permanently. Some individual stores may shutter, though the company as a whole is in positive financial condition. See here for updated report on CompaniesMarketCap.com, which states, regarding 2021 revenue: According to 7-Eleven 's latest financial reports the company's current revenue (TTM) is $69.15 B. In 2020 the company made a revenue of $55.95 B a decrease over the years 2019 revenue that were of $61.45 B.The revenue is the total amount of income that a company generates by the sale of goods or services. Unlike with the earnings no expenses are subtracted.

Today, according to ScrapeHero.com, the company continues to proliferate in terms of location count: There are 9,510 7-Eleven retail stores in the United States as of October 24, 2022. The state with the most number of 7-Eleven locations in the U.S. is California, with 1,900 retail stores, which is about 20% of all 7-Eleven retail stores in the U.S.

Per Wikipedia, from numbers of one year ago: 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses 78,029 stores in 19 countries and territories as of November 2021.

The company was founded in 1927 and continues to thrive. What then accounts for today’s word of new closures?

Let us explore further.

7-Eleven, 2022

According to a November 1st article from 943ThePoint.com, entitled “Popular Convenience Chain Closing 18 New Jersey Locations,” the closures are among the first following a recent buy-out: "7-Eleven, the largest U.S. convenience store chain, is in the midst of downsizing a year after it purchased Speedway," according to APP.com. 7-Eleven and Speedway will be closing 18 locations throughout New Jersey.

Specific New Jersey 7-Eleven locations set for closure have not yet been formally announced and largely remain unknown, save for one.

The article goes on to state, again per APP.com: It has, however, already been confirmed that one of the 7-Eleven locations closing their doors permanently is in Lakehurst on Route 70, according to APP.com. Rumor has it that the store's last day will be November 3rd according to an employee. As far as those other 17 locations, no news has been revealed on which specific locations are closing.

On a related note, though regarding the company “downsizing” is the word used in most recent press, it is also unclear whether that move will be a factor with other 7-Eleven locations around the country.

Conclusion

7-Eleven is a perennial superchain that is financially solvent and thriving, according to most related metrics. In recent years, states such as California have been pressured into closing crime-ridden locations (see here for NationalReview.com piece on the matter), though such moves are not reflective of the company’s financial health.

The strategic closing of locations, likewise, will remain commonplace as they are with most high-performing chains, based on various factors.

In the event of updates pertinent to this article, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

