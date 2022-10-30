Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BqjVc_0isFaMdG00
Applebee’siStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Applebee’s restaurant chain that was founded in 1980: Applebee's Restaurants LLC. is an American company that develops, franchises, and operates the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurant chain. The Applebee's concept focuses on casual dining, with mainstream American dishes such as salads, chicken, pasta, burgers, and "riblets" (Applebee's signature dish).

The chain was originally known as ”T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs” prior to 1986. As continued from the Wikipedia entry: In 1986, the name of the concept was changed to Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar. In 1988, Applebee's International, Inc., became the restaurant chain's franchiser when Kansas City franchisees Abe Gustin and John Hamra purchased the rights to the Applebee's concept from W. R. Grace. In 1989, Applebee's opened their 100th restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. In the 1990s Applebee's became one of the largest sit-down restaurant chains in the United States, and it began trading publicly in November 1991. In 1998, Applebee's opened its 1000th restaurant.

Today, according to ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,583 Applebees International stores in the United States as of October 24, 2022. The state with the most number of Applebees International locations in the U.S. is California, with 107 stores, which is about 7% of all Applebees International stores in the U.S.

The restaurant is highly successful according to most business metrics, but recent news of the permanent closure within a key location has taken many by surprise.

Let us explore.

Applebee’s, 2022

According to an October 23rd report from TastingTable.com, “Why Applebee's Is Getting Evicted From Its Times Square Location,” cash flow issues as exacerbated by the pandemic had become the primary culprit: Applebee's Neighborhood Bar + Grill is getting evicted from its Times Square location. per Nation's Restaurant News. The Times Square Applebee's Neighborhood Bar + Grill restaurant is franchised by Apple-Metro Inc., which runs over 30 Applebee locations throughout New York. But, the physical 11,000-square foot space on 42nd Street where Applebee's resides (or, resided) is owned by Madison International Realty, who says it's time for Applebee's to leave. The restaurant hasn't paid rent since June 2019 and now owes $7 million in back rent.

The article further references the once-neighboring Hilton Times Square building, which had been attached to the Applebee's before closing its doors in September 2020 and appears to have highly contributed to the restaurant’s cash flow travails: While the Hilton plans to reopen to the public in November, it doesn't help its (literal) Neighborhood Bar + Grill, which had undoubtedly suffered from the sudden lack of business from hotel guests. According to Roy Raeburn, co-founder of Apple-Metro, sales at the Times Square Applebee's location saw a staggering 75% drop compared to pre-pandemic levels, as of April 2022.

Conclusion

This article does not imply current business difficulties or otherwise regarding the Applebee’s chain. For now, other than previously announced closures, this closing appears to be a one-off.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates to this piece, or further news of closings either temporary or permanent, I will share the news here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

