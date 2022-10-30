Study Shows Cannabis Use Increases Post-Surgery Pain in the Short-Term

A new study contradicts commonly-accepted thought as to the overall pain relieving properties of medicinal cannabis.

Medical Marijuana iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from pain-related disorders of any type related to their physical health to speak with their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention National Institute of Health, CDC.gov, NeuroscienceNews.com, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Introduction

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shares commonly-held wisdom as it regards the use of cannabis in pain management, with the caveat that evidence on the matter is limited: Even though pain management is one of the most common reasons people report for using medical marijuana in the United States, there is limited evidence that marijuana works to treat most types of acute or chronic pain. A few studies have found that marijuana can be helpful in treating neuropathic pain (a specific type of chronic pain caused by damaged nerves). However, more research is needed to know whether marijuana works better than other options to manage pain.

In recent days, though, comes word of a new study that appears to contradict, to a point, the efficacy of cannabis as a pain management treatment.

Let us explore further.

The Latest Research

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Institutes of Health maintains on its website a comprehensive profile of cannabis: The word “cannabis” refers to all products derived from the plant Cannabis sativa. The cannabis plant contains about 540 chemical substances. The word “marijuana” refers to parts of or products from the plant Cannabis sativa that contain substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state. Some cannabis plants contain very little THC. Under U.S. law, these plants are considered “industrial hemp” rather than marijuana.

Per an October 23rd report from NeuroscienceNews.com, “Cannabis Use Increases Pain After Surgery,” commonly-accepted wisdom on the matter appears to have been contradicted via a new study.

The following summary is excerpted from the article: Cannabis users experienced 14% more pain in the first 24 hours following surgery than non-cannabis users. Additionally, cannabis users consumed 7% more opioids post-surgery.

The article also shares the following specifics: Researchers analyzed the records of 34,521 adult patients — 1,681 of them cannabis users — who had elective surgeries at Cleveland Clinic from January 2010 to December 2020. The cannabis users had used the drug within 30 days before surgery, while the other patients had never used cannabis. The patients who used cannabis experienced 14% more pain during the first 24 hours after surgery compared to the patients who never used cannabis. Additionally, patients who used cannabis consumed 7% more opioids after surgery, which the authors note was not statistically significant, but is likely clinically relevant.

Though more work needs to be done, results from this study, as indicated, are largely considered as a discoveries that may save some patients either excessive opioid prescriptions, or pain itself.

Conclusion

It is imperative to reiterate for anyone who suffers from any pain disorder, or who is facing surgery, to speak to their doctor about these matters, including treatment protocols.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.