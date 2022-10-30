Study Shows Cannabis Use Increases Post-Surgery Pain in the Short-Term

Joel Eisenberg

A new study contradicts commonly-accepted thought as to the overall pain relieving properties of medicinal cannabis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fL1ZC_0isCDloz00
Medical MarijuanaiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from pain-related disorders of any type related to their physical health to speak with their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention National Institute of Health, CDC.gov, NeuroscienceNews.com, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

Introduction

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shares commonly-held wisdom as it regards the use of cannabis in pain management, with the caveat that evidence on the matter is limited: Even though pain management is one of the most common reasons people report for using medical marijuana in the United States, there is limited evidence that marijuana works to treat most types of acute or chronic pain. A few studies have found that marijuana can be helpful in treating neuropathic pain (a specific type of chronic pain caused by damaged nerves). However, more research is needed to know whether marijuana works better than other options to manage pain.

In recent days, though, comes word of a new study that appears to contradict, to a point, the efficacy of cannabis as a pain management treatment.

Let us explore further.

The Latest Research

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Institutes of Health maintains on its website a comprehensive profile of cannabis: The word “cannabis” refers to all products derived from the plant Cannabis sativa. The cannabis plant contains about 540 chemical substances. The word “marijuana” refers to parts of or products from the plant Cannabis sativa that contain substantial amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the substance that’s primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state. Some cannabis plants contain very little THC. Under U.S. law, these plants are considered “industrial hemp” rather than marijuana.

Per an October 23rd report from NeuroscienceNews.com, “Cannabis Use Increases Pain After Surgery,” commonly-accepted wisdom on the matter appears to have been contradicted via a new study.

The following summary is excerpted from the article: Cannabis users experienced 14% more pain in the first 24 hours following surgery than non-cannabis users. Additionally, cannabis users consumed 7% more opioids post-surgery.

The article also shares the following specifics: Researchers analyzed the records of 34,521 adult patients — 1,681 of them cannabis users — who had elective surgeries at Cleveland Clinic from January 2010 to December 2020. The cannabis users had used the drug within 30 days before surgery, while the other patients had never used cannabis. The patients who used cannabis experienced 14% more pain during the first 24 hours after surgery compared to the patients who never used cannabis. Additionally, patients who used cannabis consumed 7% more opioids after surgery, which the authors note was not statistically significant, but is likely clinically relevant. 

Though more work needs to be done, results from this study, as indicated, are largely considered as a discoveries that may save some patients either excessive opioid prescriptions, or pain itself.

Conclusion

It is imperative to reiterate for anyone who suffers from any pain disorder, or who is facing surgery, to speak to their doctor about these matters, including treatment protocols.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Medicine# Science# Cannabis# Pain# Health

Comments / 9

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
109387 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Pittsburgh, PA

Is Your Local Walmart Permanently Closing?

Walmart stores tend to shutter with little advance notice. Online outlets track in real time which locations are scheduled to close. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:NBCNews.com, WTAE.com, Rather-Be-Shopping.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Pfizer Says Test Vaccine For Pregnant Women Protects Newborns Against Illness

An experimental RSV Vaccine is being lauded, and scrutinized, for its early efficacy. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with a pregnancy to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including NBCNews.com, CDC.gov (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention), NPR.com, and LiveScience.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Fact-Check: Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2023

Once again, online rumors abound questioning the long-term financial health and longevity of the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RestaurantClicks.com, Google.com, Nasdaq.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
18 comments

Scientists in Japan Reported to Have Discovered Possible Baldness Cure

Following decades of promises and false starts, for the first time hair follicles have been successfully grown in a lab. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned about personal hair growth or hair loss of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingHopkinsMedicine.org, Pulse.ng, and Futurism.com.

Read full story
88 comments
Atlanta, GA

First Permanent Kroger Closing of 2023 Announced

The superchain continues to slower shutter individual locations, this one appearing to be unrelated to the anticipated Albertsons merger. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, WOWKTV.com, and The Charleston Gazette.

Read full story
3 comments

Groundbreaking Study Leads to Effective Treatment of Phobias and PTSD-Related Fears

From fear of heights and tight spaces, to flying, clowns, and beyond, a possible breakthrough has been reached in the treatment of so-called “irrational fears,” as well as those caused by other mental health components.

Read full story

Multiple 7-Eleven Closings Announced

The stores are among the first to shutter following its purchase of Speedway and subsequent plans for a strategic downsizing. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CompaniesMarketCap.com, ScrapeHero.com, Wikipedia.org, 943ThePoint.com, APP.com, and National Review.com.

Read full story
70 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of Options

The loss of both locations in nearby areas, scant months apart, is causing substantial consternation on the part of consumers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The-Sun.com, DollarGeneral.com, and FOX59.com.

Read full story
23 comments
Louisville, KY

Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently Closing

The perennial chain is shuttering multiple locations before the end of the year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WXXINews.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and WDRB.com.

Read full story
10 comments

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.

Read full story
60 comments

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.

Read full story
135 comments

Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral

The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.

Read full story
21 comments

Fact-Check: Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Continuing to Close Multiple Locations

Earlier in the year, Dollar Tree — the parent company of Family Dollar — temporarily shuttered over 400 FD locations due safety issues primarily caused by rat infestations. In recent days comes word of related issues.

Read full story
1 comments

Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough

Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingCenters For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Read full story
97 comments

New Promise in Fight Against Depression

LSD-type psychedelics, though with no “trip” or other psychoactive side effects, is reported to reduce anxiety and depression in mice. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental health, or who suspects a mental health-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including National Institute of Mental Health, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (Fifth Edition), and NPR.org.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Expanding DG Market Locations

The supermarket spin-off is not only increasing in number, but Dollar General locations continue to transition to the model. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, The Salina Journal, Yahoo.com, DollarGeneral.com, Forbes.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Researchers Develop Non-Addictive Opioid Replacement, With No Side Effects, For Relief of Severe Pain

The discovery is considered a major advance in science and medicine, and a major step in eliminating the opioid scourge. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNational Institute on Drug Abuse, NeuroscienceNews.com, and MayoClinic.org.

Read full story
374 comments

Major Medical Breakthroughs For Heart Disease Reported

Two distinct discoveries are leading to cautious optimism for the medical community, and its cardiac patients. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their heart, or who suspects a heart-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including MayoClinic.org, Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca, and Post-Gazette.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Golden Corral Salutes Military With 22nd Annual Appreciation Night

The company’s yearly tradition continues on November 14. This article is attributed to the following outlet:GoldenCorral.com. Every year, the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain honors the U.S. military with an annual appreciation event. Active and retired military members are encouraged to attend, and to bring family and friends to also enjoy the celebration.

Read full story
29 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy