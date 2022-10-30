Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral

The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.

I write extensively on the Golden Corral buffet restaurant chain on NewsBreak. My previous article on the matter, “Another Golden Corral Permanently Closes,” was published on October 11 and stated the following: According to WoodTV.com, in its October’s 10th piece entitled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” the 12-year-old location is being demolished in favor of a new Chick-fil-A restaurant. As excerpted from the article, the new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring. The address of the soon-to-be-former Golden Corral location is 3461 Alpine Ave. NW.

My article was written following early confusion regarding whether the Golden Corral closing was temporary or permanent.

What follows is a status check on the Chick-fil-A that is taking its place.

According to an October 11th piece from MLive.com, entitled “Chick-fil-A to Replace Golden Corral in Grand Rapids Area,” renovations of the location have yet to begin: Plans are to demolish the entire Golden Corral building but preserve existing light poles and trees on the lot. Demolition is still probably a while out, said Walker Assistant City Manager Frank Wash. “My understanding is (Chick-fil-A) hasn’t even applied for a demolition permit yet, so it’ll be months before they get started,” he told MLive/The Grand Rapids Press… No timeline has been announced for when this second Chick-fil-A in Walker will open.

To date, as also alluded to in the article, current city information for the site continues to list Golden Corral as the owner of the Alpine Avenue property.

Per WZZM.com’s October 12th piece on the matter, “Chick-fil-A to Replace Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., Building to Be Demolished,” the local mayor has issued a formal statement bereft of a proposed timeframe: I want to give a special shout out to our city staff, our planning commission, and the corporate Chick-fil-A partners, because they have planned every detail," says Gary Carey, the Mayor of Walker.

Both Golden Corral and Chick-fil-A are financially stable companies by most metrics. Shutterings of both are primarily considered strategic in nature.

In the event of pertinent updates on this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

