Fact-Check: Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Continuing to Close Multiple Locations

Earlier in the year, Dollar Tree — the parent company of Family Dollar — temporarily shuttered over 400 FD locations due safety issues primarily caused by rat infestations. In recent days comes word of related issues.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Family Dollar Inc., BusinessWire.com, WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, and Post-Gazette.com.

Introduction

On February 18th of 2022, Family Dollar, Inc., via BusinessWire.com, issued the following press release: Family Dollar, Inc. is initiating a voluntary retail level product recall of certain products regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that were stored and shipped to 404 stores from Family Dollar Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas from January 1, 2021 through the present due to the presence of rodents and rodent activity at Family Dollar Distribution Center 202.

Scant days later, however, those stores also temporarily closed for those very reasons.

According to a February 22nd article from trade site WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, entitled “More Than 400 Family Dollar Stores Closed After Recall,” the closures were, collectively, a responsible safety measure: Cheseapeake, Va.-based discount retailer Family Dollar Inc. has temporarily closed more than 400 stores and initiated a recall of certain products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Feb. 18 that an FDA inspection had found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, at the company’s distribution facility in West Memphis, Ark. The FDA said products in multiple categories purchased from Family Dollar stores in several states may be unsafe for consumers to use because of potential contamination from the facility's unsanitary conditions.

In recent days comes more news of citations impacting the twin chains, and online rumors — via social media and a targeted Google search — of imminent closures.

But are these presumed closures true, or rumor only?

Let us explore further.

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, 2022

An October 24th piece from Post-Gazette.com in the form of a consumer alert titled “Lawrenceville Family Dollar Store Cited for Health Hazards,” has brought back the ongoing issue: The Family Dollar store in Lawrenceville on 56th Street was cited Friday by the Allegheny County Health Department for several health violations discovered during an inspection… Live mice were seen twice by the inspector during the visit. A dead mouse in a trap was seen by the double doors to the back storage room. Rodent rub marks were observed on the lower shelves. Fresh rodent droppings were seen under the cereal, under the rice, inside a bag of rice, under the oats, under the Ragu sauce, jalapeno poppers, in cardboard boxes storing hot fries, and on the ends of the aisles.

No word, though, has been offered by the company in terms of closure until the citation is cleared.

Other examples have occurred over the past several months, though fears of widespread closures have not occured.

Conclusion

Dollar Tree, which owns Family Dollar, is a financially healthy entity by most metrics. Stores within both entities will continue to shutter both temporarily for strategic business reasons, as well as safety-related issues such as the above.

Citations presently exist for both chains, though no formal word has been given by the company for any further closures.

For now, the rumors to the contrary can be considered false or, at the very least, premature.

