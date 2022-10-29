Scientists Claim Major Autism Breakthrough

Joel Eisenberg

Studies show hyperbaric chamber treatment has shown promising results in reducing inflammation and improving social skills in animal model testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbUmd_0irK1ReV00
Unlocking AutismShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their mental and/or physical health to visit their doctor or therapist. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, Neuroscience.com, i24News.tv, and International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Introduction

CDC.gov, the website for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, defines autism as the following: Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with ASD often have problems with social communication and interaction, and restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests. People with ASD may also have different ways of learning, moving, or paying attention. It is important to note that some people without ASD might also have some of these symptoms. But for people with ASD, these characteristics can make life very challenging.

In recent days, word has broke of a promising new treatment for autism disorder.

Let us explore further.

Autism Research, 2022

According to an October 26th article from Neuroscience.com, “Pressure Chamber Therapy Is Effective in the Functional Improvement of Autism,” hyperbaric treatments may be the wave of the future for treating autism.

As excerpted from the article: A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism. Moreover, a significant improvement was found in the social functioning of the animal models treated in the pressure chamber. The study’s success has many implications regarding the applicability and understanding of treating autism using pressure chamber therapy.

The article goes on to acknowledge the various causes of autism, including genetic, which in large part accounts for the range of severity as defined on the spectrum.

The breakthrough treatment is credited to the leadership of Inbar Fischer, a doctoral student from the lab of Dr. Boaz Barak from Tel Aviv University’s Sagol School of Neuroscience and School of Psychological Sciences. The research was published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

Per i24News.tv’s October 27th report, “Study: Pressure Chamber Therapy Effective in Improvement of Autism,” the inner workings of the treatment hold the key to its efficacy: Fischer and Barak explained that hyperbaric medicine is a form of therapy in which patients are treated in special chambers where the atmospheric pressure is higher than the pressure we experience at sea level, and in addition are delivered 100 percent oxygen to breathe. Hyperbaric medicine is considered safe and is already being used to treat a long list of medical conditions, including in Israel. In recent years, scientific evidence has been accumulating that unique protocols of hyperbaric treatments improve the supply of blood and oxygen to the brain, thereby improving brain function.

Studies are ongoing in the hopes of eventual approval as an accepted treatment for all degrees of autism.

Conclusion

To be clear, the above-referenced treatment is not being represented as a cure for autism, as there is still much work to be done. However, such pressure tests will soon be applied on a larger scale, in the hopes that the treatments will one day be accepted and approved based on their expected success.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

