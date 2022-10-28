Major Medical Breakthroughs For Heart Disease Reported

Joel Eisenberg

Two distinct discoveries are leading to cautious optimism for the medical community, and its cardiac patients.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09iTyu_0ipOg42r00
Heart DiseaseiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to their heart, or who suspects a heart-related diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets including MayoClinic.org, Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca, and Post-Gazette.com.

Introduction

It has been a year of medical breakthroughs.

Earlier today NewsBreak published “Major Cancer Breakthroughs Reported,” my article regarding two highly-touted scientific development in the fight against cancer.

Now comes word of two recent breakthroughs in terms of both heart attacks and heart failure, both being touted as substantial.

Per MayoClinic.org: Heart disease describes a range of conditions that affect the heart. Heart diseases include: Blood vessel disease, such as coronary artery disease, irregular heartbeats (arrhythmias), heart problems you're born with (congenital heart defects), disease of the heart muscle, and heart valve disease.

Let us explore further.

Heart Breakthroughs, 2022

According to Winnipeg.CTVNews.ca, in its October 8th piece entitled “How St. Boniface Hospital Researchers Made an Important Medical Breakthrough For Heart Disease,” the titular breakthrough regards the fight against fibrosis.

As excerpted from the article: Researchers at St. Boniface Hospital are celebrating an important discovery that will help cardiac patients live longer. The Winnipeg-based Czubryt cardiac lab is the first to discover how a specific pro-fibrotic protein affects cardiac fibrosis, a currently untreatable stiffening of the heart muscle. If you have fibrosis, it'll progress over time, it'll cause heart failure, eventually it will cause death," said Mike Czubryt, Executive Director of Research at St. Boniface Hospital.

Czubryt explained his team‘s goal was to delete the gene that encodes scleraxis — the protein referenced — and then see in a stressed heart the effect on the amount of fibrosis remaining. They experimented with mouse hearts, of which fibrosis is comparable to humans.

Regarding the fibrosis: "It went away," Czubryt said. “The function either stopped getting worse or possibly even got a little bit better. And that’s important because when patients come to the hospital, they're already going to have existing fibrosis."

Now the team is at work developing a pharmaceutical treatment for cardiac fibrosis to see if they can somehow adapt their results into a medicinal drug.

On the heels of that promising find, Post-Gazette.com’s October 25th report, “AHN Implants New Device For Patients With Heart Failure,” discusses a new device that alleviates stress on the heart for cardiac patients, and lowers related issues such as high blood pressure.

From the article: Cardiologists and vascular surgeons from Allegheny General Hospital announced Monday that they had done the first successful implant in Pittsburgh of a new device to treat patients with progressive heart failure. The device, an alternative therapy for patients who are not responding well to medication, works by stimulating the nervous system to improve heart function. Excela Health in Westmoreland County is also using the device, it announced last fall. It is available for use at other hospitals as well.

Conclusion

To be clear, no scientist or doctor has yet reported a cure for heart disease; however, the news that has been covered in these most recent reports are causing cautious optimism worldwide.

In the event of pertinent updates to this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

