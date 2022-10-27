Revisiting a Halloween Classic: “The Bride of Frankenstein”

Joel Eisenberg

Love is blind and loathing sighted in James Whale’s 1935 Universal Studios masterpiece, commonly regarded as one of the greatest movie sequels ever made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIndo_0io3C43C00
“The Bride of Frankenstein” One-SheetCopyright 1935, Universal Studios

Author’s Note

I have been working as a writer and producer for film and television for the last 20 years. As a fan of horror movies, I was veritably raised on newsstand monster magazines such as “Famous Monsters” and “The Monster Times,” Aurora monster models, and late-night television airings of classic fright flicks.

All these years later, I am frequently interviewed about my affinity for all things horror, where I invariably state 1935’s “The Bride of Frankenstein” is my favorite of all classic horror features.

Sources for this piece include IMDB.com, Wikipedia.org, and my own knowledge on the topic.

Introduction

When I was young, I learned about life from the movies. One film, in particular, had become my comfort in times of need.

There is very little about 1935’s “The Bride of Frankenstein” that I can speak of without waxing nostalgic, or appearing to lapse into hyperbole.

And that’s just it. I’m not lapsing into anything; I’m already enraptured and have been since our first encounter in 1973, the year I fell forever in love with movie monsters at nine years old.

The first monster film I had seen was a 1958 AIP (American International Pictures) cheapie, “How to Make a Monster.” The second, which aired the following week on Denver’s “Creature Features,” was “The Bride of Frankenstein.”

The immediate sequel to James Whale’s classic “Frankenstein” is, to my mind, one of the few examples of cinematic perfection ever produced, and a film that will never get old. For my money it’s a more heartfelt and a technically finer production than the 1931 original, and it taught me more about relationships than any piece of art before or since.

Universal’s “Frankenstein”

James Whale’s 1931 adaptation of Mary Shelley’s novel of the same name (less “or, The Modern Prometheus”) introduced character actor Boris Karloff (as the monster) to the main stage and was an instant smash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loGKj_0io3C43C00
“Frankenstein” One-SheetCopyright 1931, Universal Studios

Released on November 21 of the same year as Tod Browning’s “Dracula,” which opened on February 12 and transformed thickly-accented Hungarian actor Bela Lugosi into a global star, “Frankenstein” did not lend itself to a sequel as the monster died at its conclusion.

Or so we thought. In fact, as Elsa Lanchester’s Mary Shelley (below middle) explained to Percy Bysshe Shelley (Douglas Walton, below left) and Lord Byron (Gavin Gordon, below right), her story continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUj1z_0io3C43C00
“The Bride of Frankenstein” Publicity ImageCopyright 1935, Universal Studios

Henry Frankenstein’s creation escaped three minutes into the new film.

Soon thereafter is when my childhood definition of monster was permanently redrawn: He seemed to be the good guy.

The following year I read Shelley’s novel, which I loved and touted, but I didn’t understand the whole of the character’s complexities. Regardless, two scenes in this film taught me more about shades of gray, and humanity in general, than any other.

The Monster and The Blind Hermit Scenes From “The Bride of Frankenstein”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WtY9_0io3C43C00
“The Bride of Frankenstein” Publicity ImageCopyright 1935, Universal Studios

The monster escapes incensed villagers who are horrified of him and his appearance, knowing full well he has been responsible for the village’s recent violent deaths.

He’s misunderstood, but who would give him a moment?

Enter a kindly old hermit (O.P Heggie, real name Oliver Peters Heggie).

Karloff’s gestures as the monster here are heartbreaking. His wavering hands, palms up, pleading for understanding, says more without words than the monster’s dialogue itself. Karloff, in fact, fought against giving the monster the power of speech in the sequel, believing his plight to be far more effective as a mute.

I disagree, as his interactions with his new — and only — friend in “The Bride of Frankenstein” are soulful, and wrenching, as is.

Blame future Universal Dracula John Carradine (below) and his hunting buddy (played by Jack Curtis) for ruining the monster’s rare chance at human affection!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0Zf2_0io3C43C00
“The Bride of Frankenstein” Publicity ImageCopyright 1935, Universal Studios

The short sequences have become favorites of parody fans, as Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic, “Young Frankenstein” — which incidentally utilized original Universal sets for the “Frankenstein” films as built by Kenneth Strickfaden — offered up an all-time classic homage.

There have been innumerable meanings read into “The Bride of Frankenstein’s” blind hermit sequence, including an old, popular theory that the scene is a metaphor for homosexuality as many on the creative team were gay. Director James Whale was openly gay (and pioneering in that regard), the married Colin Clive (Henry Frankenstein) was said to be bisexual, and Ernest Thesiger (Dr. Pretorius) was a gay man who married his best friend’s sister, but there was no indication that this particular sequence in the film was an intended representation.

Terrific if so, and cleverly done especially for a film nearly 90 years old, though I tend to believe the scene was simply meant to portray a beautiful show of friendship between two lost souls who welcomed a rare human — and humane — contact.

Still, as the film itself has become celebrated for a degree of flamboyance, Mel Brooks’ and Gene Wilder’s “Young Frankenstein” script had some fun with the idea. Gene Hackman’s version of the blind hermit says to Peter Boyle’s monster: “Let me touch you. Let me feel you. Let me hold you. Let me smell you … You are a big one, aren’t you?”

The blind hermit scene from “The Bride of Frankenstein” — as with the idea of creating a mate for Frankenstein’s creation — was adapted from Shelley’s novel.

In Shelley’s work, the monster observes a peasant family, the DeLaceys, where he notices a sightless man who appears to lead them. As the nights go on, the monster wistfully admires the family’s penchant for storytelling and music. One night when the blind man is alone, the monster approaches. The conversation is warm and telling (the monster in the novel was articulate), until the family arrives back home and fearfully attacks the monster, who escapes and swears revenge against his creator.

In the film, incidentally, the monster remains (very cautiously) hopeful that he will be accepted by another “friend.” He waves his hand over a female corpse, for a second wistfully stating “friend” before hiding from others who have arrived on the scene, and he naively approves of the manipulation of Dr. Pretorius as they discuss making a “woman … friend …” just like him.

The poignancy factor of “The Bride of Frankenstein” is off the charts.

As I was a child when I saw it for the first time, I am not embarrassed to admit “The Bride of Frankenstein’s” blind hermit sequence taught me a few things about life during those formative years:

  • Longing for human contact was something most everyone felt.
  • Everyone deserved a chance.
  • Those who could not communicate that well with their words were still communicating, just in their way (and a former several-year career teaching severely autistic children and adults proved that contention).
  • Even those who looked different had a heart.

Before and after the blind hermit sequence were scenes that built (no pun intended) “The Bride of Frankenstein” into the most formidable sequel ever, at least until “The Godfather Part Two.”

Okay, maybe “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The Monster Meets His “Bride”

Elsa Lanchester, who played “Frankenstein” novelist Mary Shelley in the film’s open, played the monster’s mate for a total of … three minutes of screen time, and it remains the only time that version of the character has ever appeared on the big screen.

(In “Young Frankenstein,” Madeline Kahn’s cameo as the monster’s mate — as Elizabeth for most of the film — is only the second time in film history that the Universal “Bride’s” hairstyle would appear, authorized, in a live-action film.)

We can all guess as to why Lanchester’s version of the monster’s mate has attained such longevity. For me, it hearkens back to impacting the young version of this viewer on a primal level ... which it still does.

  • We’ve all been rejected.
  • Does rejection mean life will not go on?
  • Have you ever wanted, or needed something so strongly?
  • Have you ever been misunderstood?
  • Have you ever felt a sense of optimism?
  • Have you ever felt a sense of betrayal?
  • How do you handle loss?

And so on.

Now, when relationships of mine ended in the past (married over 21 years now), I did not exactly blow up castles in my anger. But I’ve always felt for the plight of the rejected creation of Karloff’s monster, as I identified with his grief.

Conclusion and Miscellany

Boris Karloff was billed only as “Karloff” in the film’s opening. Legend has it that he was such a big star by this point, by virtue of the original film, that the billing represented his new status. Others dismiss this as myth, stating the billing was due to a feud with the director, who spited him.

Both Bela Lugosi and Claude Rains (“The Invisible Man”) are rumored to have been originally approached to play Dr. Pretorius, though Thesiger was a friend of Whale’s who wanted him for the role.

“The Bride of Frankenstein” went through many writers, until settling on William Hurlbut’s version. In truth, Universal began chatting about a possible sequel to the 1931 film based on response to its preview screenings. Upon its reception, the original film’s ending was altered and Henry Frankenstein survived.

O.P. Heggie passed away of pneumonia shortly following “The Bride of Frankenstein’s” release. He was 58 years old. Colin Clive passed at 37 years old in 1937, of tuberculosis said to have been worsened by acute alcoholism.

Jack Pierce’s classic makeup for the monster was altered from the original, showing the effects of fire and cutting back his hair. Having the monster speak also meant Karloff needed to wear his dental plate throughout, lending a fuller appearance to the monster than in the first film.

“The Bride of Frankenstein” has been decorated as one of Hollywood’s greatest films, and deservedly so. It’s relevance is based in part on its resonance.

I will not steer you wrong. If anyone is having doubts today as to the nature and potential of humanity both good, bad, and hopeful, be sure to take a look.

“To a new world of gods and monsters.” — Dr. Septimus Pretorius

Thank you for reading.

