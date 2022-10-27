McDonald’s Says The McRib is on its “Farewell Tour”

Joel Eisenberg

Whether the wording means a permanent or seasonal discontinuance of the popular though irregularly-sold menu item remains to be seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0la3Sl_0inr2akK00
The McRibMcDonalds.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, Delish.com, and McDonalds.com.

Introduction

Twitter is having a field day deciphering the meaning of a McDonald’s web announcement and tweet from October 24th:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gtwct_0inr2akK00
McDonald’s TweetTwitter.com

Numerous readers have taken to social media to express skepticism; still others have done so in a veritable panic.

Various media outlets have written stories regarding the elusive tweet, but McDonald’s has remained mum.

Is the McRib, officially, gone for good after this year, or is this just a ploy to sell more sandwiches?

Let us review further.

The McRib, 2022

Wikipedia.org features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the popular, and irregularly-sold, McDonald’s menu item.

As excerpted from the McRib’s Wikipedia’s page: The McRib is a barbecue-flavored pork sandwich periodically sold by the international fast food restaurant chain McDonald's. It was first introduced to the McDonald's menu in 1981, following test marketing the year before. After poor sales, it was removed from the menu in 1985. It was reintroduced in 1989, staying on the menu until 2005 in many countries. Since 2006, it has generally been made available for a short time each year in most markets where it is sold, typically during the fall season, although it is a permanent menu item at McDonald's restaurants in Germany and Luxembourg.

On October 24th, popular food-related website Delish.com published “The McRib Will Soon Embark On A 2022 Farewell Tour,” among the many outlets that examined news of the possible menu item‘s end: One of McDonald's more elusive menu items, the McRib features a seasoned boneless pork patty dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce topped with slivered onions and dill pickles… According to McDonald's, fans have until November 20 to get their hands on the McRib, which can be ordered in the McDonald’s app for delivery or pick up. You don't have to be a McRib lover to know that the sandwich has seen its fair share of triumphant returns and farewells. Just last year, the McRib returned to menus for a limited time following a short hiatus.

As McDonald’s cannily is not formally announcing either a continuance or discontinuance of the McRib, media outlets across America are doing the same thing in their reports: Guessing.

Conclusion

Until McDonald’s makes a formal announcement of the nature of the above, we’ll all have to rest with the ”Farewell Tour” note until further notice.

As ever, in the event of pertinent followup news on the matter, I will share those updates here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# McDonalds# Restaurant# McRib# Food# Business

Comments / 16

