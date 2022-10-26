Dollar General Store Not Scheduled to Reopen Due to Citation

The location will remain closed until or unless its latest citation is cleared.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The U.S. Department of Labor, and Morganton.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the Dollar General chain for NewsBreak. Two of my articles of particular relevance to this present piece are May 4th’s “Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022,” and October 20th’s “Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing.”

The company has a tendency to permanently shutter stores without extended advance notice, typically for strategic reasons. On occasion, however, as with the store location we will address in this article, other reasons including citations are the culprit. Most frequently, cited stores reopen once said citations are cleared. In other instances, they remain closed in the event of a dispute.

On October 22nd, NewsBreak published “U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Are Closings Expected?” my article that also directly addresses issues featured herein.

As excerpted from the article: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

The U.S. Department of Labor release went on to state: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

Now comes word of another location unable to reopen due to a recent citation that as yet has not been cleared.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to an October 18th article from Morganton.com, a local North Carolina outlet, the recent citation is causing consternation on behalf of the store’s consumers.

The article, “Local Dollar General Closed For Failure to Comply With Sprinkler Maintenance” states: Deputy Fire Marshal Robert Bishop temporarily closed the Dollar General in Rutherford College Monday after it failed to get annual service completed for its fire sprinkler system after it was warned the inspection was past due Oct. 6, according to information from Bishop. He’d warned the store it would be closed at an inspection on Oct. 6, and the store’s management and staff also had been warned of the violation at inspections on Aug. 29 and July 28, information from Bishop said. This location will remain closed until its fire sprinkler system has been serviced, Bishop said.

No reopening is scheduled for the time being.

Conclusion

As this Dollar General location is largely expected to reopen once the citation is cleared, especially considering the clearing of past citations, it will nonetheless remain closed until then.

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.