Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging

Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.

Healthy Fruits Jonas Kakaroto, Unsplash

Author’s Note

This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from aging-related disorders of any type to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including DrGoodFood.org, BeverageDaily.com and EatThis.com, and scientists and medical experts featured therein.

Introduction

There is a common saying that says ”Food is medicine.” A variant of the expression is frequently credited to Hippocrates, though that attribution appears to have been disproven. See here for DrGoodFood.org piece on that matter.

Regardless as to the authentic origin of the term, scientists and medical doctors largely agree there is truth to it.

I‘ve had some experience in the matter myself. I suffered from severely high blood pressure and cholesterol. My cardiologist informed me I drastically needed to change my lifestyle habits as I was playing with my life.

I re-dedicated myself to working out, and I went vegan. That was over 12 years ago; today my blood pressure and cholesterol is well within normal limits, and my blood work is considered optimal by my doctors. I am not recommending what I do, only stating it’s worked for me.

Always speak to a medical professional before changing your dietary habits. In the meantime, over the years certain fruits have been said to scientifically show measurable anti-aging properties.

Let us explore.

On Fruit and Aging

The popular pomegranate drink, POM Wonderful, received substantial criticism a decade ago for its marketing campaigns, including “Cheat Death.” See here for an archived December, 2012 BeverageDaily.com article on the controversy. While the company was touting health benefits via tongue-in-cheek over-the-top claims (such as drinking POM could help fight cancer), various regulatory agencies, and some consumers, asked for legitimate proof of those contentions.

The real question, though, regards pomegranates as being among the healthiest of all fruits, according to many medical doctors. The followup is how best to frame fruit in the fight against aging and disease to where claims are not hyperbolic.

According to an August, 2022 piece from EatThis.com, “4 Best Fruits To Slow the Aging Process,” it is suggested that fruits in general should be looked upon as but one aspect of a positive health trajectory.

As excerpted from the article: Although a large body of scientific research suggests certain foods, like blueberries, have anti-aging potential over time, we can't expect to reverse the classic symptoms of aging (like crow's feet, belly fat, and heart disease) at the snap of our fingers or by popping a blueberry.

The article considers such benefits as gradual. As for the fruits, the article states the Top Four referenced in its title as blueberries, apples, grapefruits, and pomegranates.

As further stated in the piece: A 2021 study by Harvard researchers pinpointed just how many servings of produce you should eat daily to increase longevity. Researchers analyzed 30 years' worth of nutrition data from more than 2 million people. The meta-analysis found that people who ate five servings of fruits and vegetables (2 servings of fruit and 3 of vegetables) daily had a 13% lower risk of death from all causes, a 12% lower risk of death from heart disease and stroke, 10% lower mortality from cancer, and 35% lower risk of dying from respiratory illnesses.

Conclusion

Anti-aging scientists and medical doctors, as I’ve stated before, widely believe aging itself is responsible for disease. If one can slow or stop the aging, it goes to follow, diseases may be largely eradicated. Many doctors, per their writings online, believe humans greatly benefit from the vast field of anti-aging research, which includes the foods we ingest.

In the event of any updates or changes to current thought on these matters, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Though most of us know fruits (and vegetables) in general are acknowledged by experts as part of any healthy diet, human needs vary as does nutrient value in everything we ingest. Different outlets will tend to disagree on the healthiest of all fruits; though those listed in the EatThis.com article are typically included in listings on the topic, there are no absolutes in this regard.

Thank you for reading.