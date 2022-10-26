Lynchburg, VA

Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing

Joel Eisenberg

Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgNuj_0inE3Qpy00
Bed Bath & BeyondShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Bed Bath & Beyond retail chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, published on October 21 and titled “Another Bed Bath & Beyond Announced as Closing,” discussed the previously unannounced closing of an Erie Pennsylvania store.

My article excerpted an October 21st report from KTLA.com, entitledBed Bath & Beyond Releases List of Stores Closing; 8 in California,” that stated the following: As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores, including 8 in California, and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks. Bed Bath & Beyond announced its plans to close 150 namesake stores in August, with director and interim CEO Sue Grove calling it a “back to basics” philosophy aimed at allowing the company to focus on better serving customers and driving growth.

It is now being reported that yet another location has been newly announced by the company as permanently closing.

Let us explore further.

Bed, Bath & Beyond, 2022

According to an October 24th piece from WSET.com, “Bed Bath & Beyond in Lynchburg is Closing,” the Virginia stalwart is not listed as among the first 56 closures (of a planned 150) previously listed by the company: Bed Bath & Beyond on Wards Road in Lynchburg is closing its doors soon. Cooperate said they are closing around 150 underperforming stores across the country, saying it's for a new optimization strategy. The store is having an "everything must go" closing sale where items are 20 to 40% off.

According to the report, the closing is permanent but Bed Bath & Beyond’s corporate office has not yet announced a specific date of closure.

However, NewsAdvance.com, another local media outlet, does list a closing date in its piece titled “Lynchburg's Bed Bath & Beyond to Close in December,” and continues the statement by the company’s corporate office.

The article states: Bed Bath & Beyond at 4026 Wards Road will be closing Dec. 11... "Through store optimization, we regularly evaluate each location based on a variety of factors, including lease renewal and proximity to our other stores. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers at nearby stores as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app."

Conclusion

The second phase of new closures, which may formally include the Lynchburg store, is largely expected by analysts to be imminently released.

As ever, I will continue to post updates on the status of Bed Bath & Beyond as news happens, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

