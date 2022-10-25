Louisville, KY

Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents

Joel Eisenberg

Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yd14g_0imQfDwJ00
WalgreensiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Walgreens’ chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, “Multiple Walgreens Locations Closing,” was published on October 21.

That article excerpted a piece from an October 20th CourierJournal.com report, “Several Walgreens Locations to Close in Downtown Louisville and West End, Employees Say,” that stated word of the titular Kentucky perennials‘ closings was not expected: Four local Walgreens outlets are set to close within the next month, the outlets confirmed to The Courier Journal. The selected Walgreens stores are slated to close their doors before the end of November, managers at the separate shops said... The stores are based in several neighborhoods around Louisville by downtown and in the West End, in ZIP codes where median household incomes are lower than the local and national average.

Further, per an October 20th piece from CLTampa.com entitled “Ybor Heights Walgreens is Closing Next Month,” a Florida location’s closing was similarly unexpected.

Unexpected closings of Walgreens stores, of those groups not previously announced as mass shuttering, appear to be common practice for the company, and last week’s word of a new New York closing furthers that outlook.

Let us explore.

Walgreens, 2022

According to an October 24th report from WXXINews.com, entitled “Walgreens Surprises Neighbors and City Leaders With 19th Ward Store Closure,” the loss of the Rochester, New York location surprised local politicians as well as longtime customers.

As excerpted from the article: Community leaders in Rochester’s 19th Ward say the company’s decision is devastating. The closure would create a pharmacy desert, which has been shown to further exacerbate health disparities. The next closest pharmacy is a mile and a half away. “This is tragic for us,” said Karen Emerson, president of the neighborhood association. “We use this not only for pharmacy, but we use it for some of our small grocery needs, hair products and over-the-counter medications ... and we walk here.” She continued: ‘We have so many people who use that facility who walk. So many people who, you know, their only access is walking.”

The report goes on to mention word of the closure was so unexpected and formally announced with so little notice, the mayor of the town received an apology for the perceived transgression.

As a targeted Google and social media search will verify, store customers who had received their prescriptions at this location are particularly angered.

A statement released by Walgreens, per WXXINews.com, read in part: “As we expand as a leader in healthcare, we are focused on best meeting the needs of patients and customers in communities we serve by creating the right network of stores in the right locations. When faced with the difficult task of closing a particular location, several factors are taken into account, including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, for example… In most cases, patients do not need to take any action. We automatically transfer their pharmacy files to the nearest Walgreens.”

The store has been announced for closure on November 7.

Conclusion

As ever, in the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Walgreens# Pharmacy# Stores# Business# Money

Comments / 40

