Dollar General Location Replaced

Dollar General continues to exploit other frontiers, inclusive of additions and updates to its business model.

In my October 22nd article on the chain, “U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations; Compliance or Closings Expected,” I illustrated current safety-related controversies that have followed the company: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

As further excerpted from the release: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

Time will tell whether the company will comply with the citations or close locations in response. In the meantime, however, public celebration of other company business interests appear to have taken priority with the entity’s customers, including the recent replacement of a stalwart Illinois location.

According to an October 17th piece from WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, entitled “Dollar General Replaces an Illinois Store With a Produce-Focused DG Market,” the entity is actively engaging other related business interests.

As excerpted from the article: Dollar General on Monday announced the opening of a new DG Market in Winchester in southern Illinois. The store is just about a mile from the Dollar General location it replaces, but it features a greatly expanded selection of fresh meat and produce. DG Markets sell the top 20 items sold in traditional grocery stores, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more, the company said. The items cover about 80% of the produce carried by most grocery stores.

Per Retail-Insight-Network.com‘s July, 2021 article, “Dollar General Opens First DG Market and pOpshelf Stores in Tennessee,” the first such markets opened to substantial fanfare: American variety store chain Dollar General has launched a combined store concept with DG Market and pOpshelf, with the first two stores now open in Tennessee. The stores, located on Highway 31 West in White House and Lebanon Pike in Hermitage respectively, offer products from both the DG Market and pOpshelf brands. Dollar General will host a grand opening ceremony for both locations on 31 July.

The locations have been successful, and today more are on the way, including the new Illinois opening.

Dollar General remains one of the nation’s most financially healthy retailers.

