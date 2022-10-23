Dollar General Location Replaced

Joel Eisenberg

The company is engaging other business interests, including smaller locations specializing in produce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VFZC_0ijkwovG00
Dollar GeneralShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: The U.S. Department of Labor, WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, and Retail-Insight-Network.com.

Introduction

Dollar General continues to exploit other frontiers, inclusive of additions and updates to its business model.

In my October 22nd article on the chain, “U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations; Compliance or Closings Expected,” I illustrated current safety-related controversies that have followed the company: According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

As further excerpted from the release: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

Time will tell whether the company will comply with the citations or close locations in response. In the meantime, however, public celebration of other company business interests appear to have taken priority with the entity’s customers, including the recent replacement of a stalwart Illinois location.

Let us explore.

Dollar General, 2022

According to an October 17th piece from WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, entitled “Dollar General Replaces an Illinois Store With a Produce-Focused DG Market,” the entity is actively engaging other related business interests.

As excerpted from the article: Dollar General on Monday announced the opening of a new DG Market in Winchester in southern Illinois. The store is just about a mile from the Dollar General location it replaces, but it features a greatly expanded selection of fresh meat and produce. DG Markets sell the top 20 items sold in traditional grocery stores, including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more, the company said. The items cover about 80% of the produce carried by most grocery stores.

Per Retail-Insight-Network.com‘s July, 2021 article, “Dollar General Opens First DG Market and pOpshelf Stores in Tennessee,” the first such markets opened to substantial fanfare: American variety store chain Dollar General has launched a combined store concept with DG Market and pOpshelf, with the first two stores now open in Tennessee. The stores, located on Highway 31 West in White House and Lebanon Pike in Hermitage respectively, offer products from both the DG Market and pOpshelf brands. Dollar General will host a grand opening ceremony for both locations on 31 July.

The locations have been successful, and today more are on the way, including the new Illinois opening.

Conclusion

Dollar General remains one of the nation’s most financially healthy retailers.

In the event of pertinent updates related to matters covered in this article, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dollar General# Stores# Business# Money# Food

Comments / 110

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
105912 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Revisiting a Halloween Classic: “The Bride of Frankenstein”

Love is blind and loathing sighted in James Whale’s 1935 Universal Studios masterpiece, commonly regarded as one of the greatest movie sequels ever made. “The Bride of Frankenstein” One-SheetCopyright 1935, Universal Studios.

Read full story

McDonald’s Says The McRib is on its “Farewell Tour”

Whether the wording means a permanent or seasonal discontinuance of the popular though irregularly-sold menu item remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, Delish.com, and McDonalds.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Store Not Scheduled to Reopen Due to Citation

The location will remain closed until or unless its latest citation is cleared. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, and Morganton.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging

Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.

Read full story
1 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing

Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents

Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.

Read full story
26 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
503 comments
Ottumwa, IA

Residents Fight Against Potential New Dollar General Location

Some local leaders are also pushing back against the addition of another Dollar General store. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, KTVO.com, and OttumwaCourier.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Studies Show Approximately 30% of U.S. Adults Have Given Up on Religion, and Those Numbers Are Increasing

Issues such as political polarization and closely-held philosophical belief systems appear to be in large part responsible for the shift. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PewResearch.org, NationalReview.com, NPR.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2032 comments

Can Tuesday Morning Survive the New Year, According to Analysts?

The perennial discounter emerged from a 2020 bankruptcy but continues to be challenged by poor financial metrics. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNBC.com, BestLifeOnline.com, GlobalNewswire.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Decatur, GA

Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing

Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.

Read full story
151 comments

Fact-Check: Is GNC Planning to Go Out of Business?

Online rumors abound regarding the long term-health of the perennial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, Google.com, and Zippia.com.

Read full story

U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

In the event of noncompliance, the U.S. Department of Labor’s new report on the perennial chain is expected by analysts to prove troublesome for the company in the weeks and months ahead.

Read full story
53 comments

Opinion: Was Radio Raheem of “Do the Right Thing” Wrong About Love and Hate?

Do the Right Thing” (1989), Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem; Promotional ImageUniversal Pictures. Radio Raheem (above) said Love would win in the battle of Love vs. Hate. He proceeded to lose his life to a police officer breaking up a fight in Spike Lee’s classic film, ”Do the Right Thing.”

Read full story
1 comments
Bend, OR

Revisiting the One Blockbuster Video Remaining in the United States

The last location is a Bend, Oregon landmark. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TravelandLeisure.com,Wikipedia.org, Blockbuster.com, and AttractionsMagazine.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.

Read full story
198 comments

McDonald’s to Test Sell Krispy Kreme Donuts

Three varieties of the iconic donut brand will be offered in select McDonald’s as a limited test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Eater.com, Wikipedia.org, WOBM.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Another Bed Bath & Beyond Announced as Closing

The beleaguered company’s first phase of 56 permanent closures, of an announced 150 in total, was reported last month. The new closing may represent the beginning of the second phase of shutdowns.

Read full story
50 comments

Sam’s Club Announces Major Membership Increases For the First Time in Nearly a Decade

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is raising its membership fees. The company is doing so as a hedge against inflation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy