Can Tuesday Morning Survive the New Year, According to Analysts?

The perennial discounter emerged from a 2020 bankruptcy but continues to be challenged by poor financial metrics.

Tuesday Morning Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNBC.com, BestLifeOnline.com, GlobalNewswire.com, and CNN.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Tuesday Morning discount chain: Tuesday Morning Corporation is one of the original American discount closeout retailers specializing in name-brand household merchandise priced below department and specialty stores. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Tuesday Morning was established in 1974 by Lloyd Ross. Ross worked with manufacturers to buy their excess merchandise and host limited-time warehouse sales to offer these goods at a discount to the public. The company moved to a pop-up retail location in 1979 with seasonal events. The company went to full-time retail operations in 1979 and went public in 1984 with 57 stores.

The page also elaborated upon the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in May of 2020, following extended location closures due to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday Morning closed nearly 200 unprofitable stores and was delisted from the American Stock Exchange in the process. The entity emerged from bankruptcy in December of 2020, but has continued to perform poorly in most financial sectors.

Tuesday Morning was re-listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange on May 25, 2021.

According to ScrapeHero.com: There are 491 Tuesday Morning retail stores in the United States as of September 29, 2022. The state with the most number of Tuesday Morning locations in the US is Texas, with 86 retail stores, which is about 18% of all Tuesday Morning retail stores in the US.

Today, the company is said to be at major risk of permanently shuttering more locations, or even a company-wide closure itself if business does not turn around.

Let us explore further.

Tuesday Morning, 2022

According to an October 4th piece from BestLifeOnline.com, titled “These Major Retail Chains Are at Risk of Going Under for Good, New Data Shows,” Tuesday Morning‘s ongoing performance issues have made them vulnerable for potential company-wide action, comparing it to Bed Bath & Beyond in terms of financial difficulties:

As excerpted from the article: Tuesday Morning's inclusion may have surprised you, as the company already filed for bankruptcy once and closed 230 of its 687 locations in 2020. On Sept. 21, 2022, the company announced that it had received a $35 million investment from Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), which owns Pier 1, and hopes to "establish a dynamic online presence and digital strategy," while also selling Pier 1 products.

However, the article also discloses: According to fiscal results published just two days later, however, things are currently grim, as the company reported an 8 percent loss in comparable store sales and net losses of $28.1 million for the fourth quarter—a sharp increase from $18.9. million lost at the same time last year. Depending on how successful the new partnership with REV is, Tuesday Morning could be one company filing for "Chapter 22" bankruptcy, which is a clever (unofficial) name for companies that file for Chapter 11 twice.

Other media outlets are equally pessimistic as to Tuesday Morning’s future in the event of no substantial turnaround, though official word has yet to be delivered by the company.

GlobeNewswire.com states: Comparable store sales decreased 8.0% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with store inventory ending lower by 8.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales were $161.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to $177.3 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The Company reported a net loss of $28.1 million, or ($0.33) per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $18.9 million, or ($0.22) per share.

Further, in a CNN.com piece from October 13, Tuesday Morning is one of several companies listed — along with Party City, Bed Bath & Beyond, and others — as most likely to not survive in the event of a recession.

Conclusion

Tuesday Morning appears to be remaining in business for the time being, though the entity’s current location count is far below its peak of over 700 locations — as per an archived May 27, 2020 report from CNBC.com published during the company’s bankruptcy process.

Thank you for reading.