Decatur, GA

Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing

Joel Eisenberg

Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtgHs_0ijLxoT800
KrogerTheKrogerCo.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about Kroger supermarkets for NewsBreak. My most recent piece on the chain, “Kroger Seeks to Compete With Walmart Via a New Mega-Merger With Albertsons,” detailed news of the entity’s controversial planned expansion.

As excerpted from the article: According to ABCNews.com, in its piece titled “Kroger Seeks to Create Grocery Giant in $20B Albertsons Bid,” the collective footprint of the two titular grocery superchains is the following: Kroger, based in Cincinnati, operates 2,800 stores in 35 states. Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, operates 2,220 stores in 34 states, including brands like Safeway, Jewel Osco and Shaw’s. Together the companies employ around 710,000 people.

Per ScrapeHero.com, if the merger goes through the combined entity would at the outset have more locations than Walmart: There are 4,662 Walmart retail stores in the United States as of October 03, 2022. The state with the most number of Walmart locations in the US is Texas, with 516 retail stores, which is about 11% of all Walmart retail stores in the U.S.

Most analysts expect, though, for underperforming locations of the merged entity to close shortly soon after, leaving the Walmart count potentially less challenged.

Regardless, two Kroger locations have this week been announced as permanently shuttering, neither of which appears to be related to the merger plans.

Let us explore further.

Kroger, 2022

According to BestLifeOnline.com, in its piece entitled “This Popular Grocery Chain Is Closing Stores in December—And More May Be Coming,” the imminent closures do not appear to be directly related to the likely merger: On Oct. 14, Kroger confirmed that two stores in the Metro Atlanta area are being shut down, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The Kroger on Commerce Drive in Decatur is the first to go on Dec. 2, closing due to "declining sales and negative profit," the grocery chain told Fox 5. The location was called "Baby Kroger" by locals, according to Atlanta Intown, due to its smaller size compared to other Kroger stores. The Kroger in Buckhead, a residential district in Atlanta, will be shuttered a week later on Dec. 9.

The Buckhead Kroger was known as “Disco Kroger” by locals, due to the presence of a famed mural featuring a disco ball and mockup of Tony Manero of “Saturday Night Fever,” amongst other etchings. According to AtlantaMagazine.com and other outlets, the mural will likely remain.

Conclusion

Though news of the potential Kroger and Albertsons merger has made for national headlines and subsequent concern, the two closures as discussed in this article appear unrelated to that development.

Nonetheless, I will report pertinent updates as they happen, here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

