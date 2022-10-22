Fact-Check: Is GNC Planning to Go Out of Business?

Joel Eisenberg

Online rumors abound regarding the long term-health of the perennial company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Waxo_0ij2Sn3o00
GNCiStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, Google.com, and Zippia.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a highly-attributed and comprehensive overview of the GNC chain, which was founded in 1935. As excerpted from the page: GNC Holdings, Inc. (also known as General Nutrition Centers and abbreviated GNC) is a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It specializes in health and nutrition related products, including vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet, and energy products. In 2020, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, a Chinese partially state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer, acquired the company.

The page goes on to state the following information pertinent to this article: In June 2020, GNC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and indicated plans to close at least 800 stores. Effective on June 30, 2020, the stock was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and shifted to the OTC Markets Group. In September 2020, the bankruptcy court in Delaware approved the sale of GNC for $770 million to Harbin Pharmaceutical Group. The company emerged from the Chapter 11 process under the new ownership of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group in October 2020.

According to ScrapeHero.com, the entity’s current location count appears to validate company claims of a successful bankruptcy emergence: There are 2,274 GNC stores in the United States as of October 12, 2022. The state with the most number of GNC locations in the US is Texas, with 258 stores, which is about 11% of all GNC stores in the US.

Though GNC emerged from Chapter 11 two years ago, and despite the above numbers, rumors continue to abound about the chain’s long-term health.

Let us explore further.

GNC, 2022

Word regarding the status of GNC was bleak in June of 2020. Per an archived piece from that period via CBSNews.com, entitled “Bankrupt GNC to Close Nearly 1,400 Stores, Pay CEO a $2 million Bonus,” the article’s title said it all: GNC, the 85-year old seller of vitamins and dietary supplements, filed for bankruptcy late Tuesday and said it plans to close as many as 1,374 stores, or nearly half of its company-owned locations, in the U.S. and Canada by the end of the year. The ubiquitous retailer had already been planning to close as many as 250 locations prior to the filing. 

Executive changes were soon to be made and the company maintained business as usual with its remaining stores.

In response to the continuing rumors of the company’s demise, per a targeted google search and social media postings, Zippia.com posted the company’s present status: GNC peak revenue was $2.5B in 2021.

Considering this peak revenue from last year, and the fact that no statement whatsoever has been made on the part of the company, it is safe to say these rumors are untrue.

Conclusion

Though GNC has successfully exited a bankruptcy, word of a deleterious financial profile for the company continues as we head into 2023.

That said, there is no truth to the rumors that the company plans to shutter, either imminently or in the far future.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# GNC# Money# Business# Health# Bankruptcy

Comments / 0

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
105912 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Revisiting a Halloween Classic: “The Bride of Frankenstein”

Love is blind and loathing sighted in James Whale’s 1935 Universal Studios masterpiece, commonly regarded as one of the greatest movie sequels ever made. “The Bride of Frankenstein” One-SheetCopyright 1935, Universal Studios.

Read full story

McDonald’s Says The McRib is on its “Farewell Tour”

Whether the wording means a permanent or seasonal discontinuance of the popular though irregularly-sold menu item remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Twitter.com, Wikipedia.org, Delish.com, and McDonalds.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Dollar General Store Not Scheduled to Reopen Due to Citation

The location will remain closed until or unless its latest citation is cleared. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, and Morganton.com.

Read full story
19 comments

Medical Researchers Say Certain Fruits Slow Aging

Scientists, nutritionists and medical doctors largely agree on the importance of diet for health and longevity. Some research suggests certain fruits can measurably slow the aging process.

Read full story
1 comments
Lynchburg, VA

Yet Another Bed Bath & Beyond Store is Permanently Closing

Another perennial location is permanently shuttering. The store was not on the list of original mass closures. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KTLA.com, WSET.com, NewsAdvance.com, and BedBathandBeyond.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering Residents

Yet another location shutters with little advance notice, angering local politicians, and customers who have depended on the store for their prescriptions. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, WXXINews.com, Google.com, and Walgreens.com.

Read full story
26 comments
Pittsburgh, PA

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
503 comments
Ottumwa, IA

Residents Fight Against Potential New Dollar General Location

Some local leaders are also pushing back against the addition of another Dollar General store. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, KTVO.com, and OttumwaCourier.com.

Read full story
11 comments

Studies Show Approximately 30% of U.S. Adults Have Given Up on Religion, and Those Numbers Are Increasing

Issues such as political polarization and closely-held philosophical belief systems appear to be in large part responsible for the shift. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PewResearch.org, NationalReview.com, NPR.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
2032 comments

Dollar General Location Replaced

The company is engaging other business interests, including smaller locations specializing in produce. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, WinsightGroceryBusiness.com, and Retail-Insight-Network.com.

Read full story
110 comments

Can Tuesday Morning Survive the New Year, According to Analysts?

The perennial discounter emerged from a 2020 bankruptcy but continues to be challenged by poor financial metrics. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CNBC.com, BestLifeOnline.com, GlobalNewswire.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
4 comments
Decatur, GA

Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing

Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.

Read full story
151 comments

U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

In the event of noncompliance, the U.S. Department of Labor’s new report on the perennial chain is expected by analysts to prove troublesome for the company in the weeks and months ahead.

Read full story
53 comments

Opinion: Was Radio Raheem of “Do the Right Thing” Wrong About Love and Hate?

Do the Right Thing” (1989), Bill Nunn as Radio Raheem; Promotional ImageUniversal Pictures. Radio Raheem (above) said Love would win in the battle of Love vs. Hate. He proceeded to lose his life to a police officer breaking up a fight in Spike Lee’s classic film, ”Do the Right Thing.”

Read full story
1 comments
Bend, OR

Revisiting the One Blockbuster Video Remaining in the United States

The last location is a Bend, Oregon landmark. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TravelandLeisure.com,Wikipedia.org, Blockbuster.com, and AttractionsMagazine.com.

Read full story
7 comments

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.

Read full story
198 comments

McDonald’s to Test Sell Krispy Kreme Donuts

Three varieties of the iconic donut brand will be offered in select McDonald’s as a limited test. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Eater.com, Wikipedia.org, WOBM.com, and CNN.com.

Read full story
15 comments

Another Bed Bath & Beyond Announced as Closing

The beleaguered company’s first phase of 56 permanent closures, of an announced 150 in total, was reported last month. The new closing may represent the beginning of the second phase of shutdowns.

Read full story
50 comments

Sam’s Club Announces Major Membership Increases For the First Time in Nearly a Decade

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is raising its membership fees. The company is doing so as a hedge against inflation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy