Fact-Check: Is GNC Planning to Go Out of Business?

GNC iStock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, CBSNews.com, Google.com, and Zippia.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a highly-attributed and comprehensive overview of the GNC chain, which was founded in 1935. As excerpted from the page: GNC Holdings, Inc. (also known as General Nutrition Centers and abbreviated GNC) is a company based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It specializes in health and nutrition related products, including vitamins, supplements, minerals, herbs, sports nutrition, diet, and energy products. In 2020, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group, a Chinese partially state-owned pharmaceutical manufacturer, acquired the company.

The page goes on to state the following information pertinent to this article: In June 2020, GNC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and indicated plans to close at least 800 stores. Effective on June 30, 2020, the stock was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and shifted to the OTC Markets Group. In September 2020, the bankruptcy court in Delaware approved the sale of GNC for $770 million to Harbin Pharmaceutical Group. The company emerged from the Chapter 11 process under the new ownership of Harbin Pharmaceutical Group in October 2020.

According to ScrapeHero.com, the entity’s current location count appears to validate company claims of a successful bankruptcy emergence: There are 2,274 GNC stores in the United States as of October 12, 2022. The state with the most number of GNC locations in the US is Texas, with 258 stores, which is about 11% of all GNC stores in the US.

Though GNC emerged from Chapter 11 two years ago, and despite the above numbers, rumors continue to abound about the chain’s long-term health.

Let us explore further.

GNC, 2022

Word regarding the status of GNC was bleak in June of 2020. Per an archived piece from that period via CBSNews.com, entitled “Bankrupt GNC to Close Nearly 1,400 Stores, Pay CEO a $2 million Bonus,” the article’s title said it all: GNC, the 85-year old seller of vitamins and dietary supplements, filed for bankruptcy late Tuesday and said it plans to close as many as 1,374 stores, or nearly half of its company-owned locations, in the U.S. and Canada by the end of the year. The ubiquitous retailer had already been planning to close as many as 250 locations prior to the filing.

Executive changes were soon to be made and the company maintained business as usual with its remaining stores.

In response to the continuing rumors of the company’s demise, per a targeted google search and social media postings, Zippia.com posted the company’s present status: GNC peak revenue was $2.5B in 2021.

Considering this peak revenue from last year, and the fact that no statement whatsoever has been made on the part of the company, it is safe to say these rumors are untrue.

Conclusion

Though GNC has successfully exited a bankruptcy, word of a deleterious financial profile for the company continues as we head into 2023.

That said, there is no truth to the rumors that the company plans to shutter, either imminently or in the far future.

