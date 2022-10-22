U.S. Government Cites Dollar General For Multiple Safety Violations. Compliance or Closings Expected.

In the event of noncompliance, the U.S. Department of Labor’s new report on the perennial chain is expected by analysts to prove troublesome for the company in the weeks and months ahead.

Dollar General DollarGeneral.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Dol.gov, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and BestLifeOnline.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Dollar General discount chain for NewsBreak. Two of my articles of particular relevance to this present piece are May 4th’s “Plans For Dollar General Closings in 2022,” and October 20th’s “Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing.”

The former article linked a February, 2022 piece from BestLifeOnline.com, entitled “This Popular Dollar Store Just Closed Over 400 Locations,” which addressed some confusion between Dollar General and Family Dollar — a similar chain that temporarily shuttered hundreds of locations due to safety issues: Once again, a read of the article elucidates the store in question was Family Dollar, and not Dollar General. Further, the closures were temporary, and due primarily to rat infestations and unsanitary conditions.

Though the companies are different, and frequently confused, employee and consumer safety was the reason for the closures.

Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree. Dollar General is unaffiliated with either entity, though the importance of maintaining safety standards cannot be overstated when it comes to operational status.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to an October 17th report from the U.S. Department of Labor, in an urgent press release entitled “Updated: Inspections Find Dollar General Continues to DIscount Safety as Violations, Penalties Pile Up For Blocked Exits, Unsafe Storage Areas,” financial penalties facing the company this year are currently approaching nearly $1.7 million, and since 2017 nearly $10 million.

As excerpted from the release: Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC – operator of more than 18,000 Dollar General discount stores in 47 states – has again ignored federal workplace safety standards, this time identified during inspections at four locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The company faces $1,682,302 in proposed penalties after these inspections, a portion of the more than $9.6 million in total initial penalties the company has received since 2017.

The release goes on to state: The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted inspections in April 2022 in Mobile and Grove Hill, Alabama; Tampa, Florida; and Dewy Rose, Georgia. Inspectors cited the retailer for four willful and 10 repeat violations for failing to keep receiving and storage areas clean and orderly, and stacking materials in an unsafe manner. These violations exposed workers to hazards associated with slips, trips and being struck-by objects.

Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, per the release, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.

The equal issue becomes what lies ahead for the company should they fail to comply. As a targeted Google search will verify, analysts largely expect offending locations to shutter, either temporarily or permanently.

Conclusion

When the U.S. Department of Labor gets involved in issues of this nature, forced shutdowns are not unusual pending further scrutiny and federal response.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.