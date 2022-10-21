Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Joel Eisenberg

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rQu9_0ii4vRd800
Nursing Home WindowAlamy stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.

Introduction

According to an urgent April 8, 2021 press release from the American Health Care Association, “Nursing Homes Face Imminent Closures Without Financial Support from Congress,” the titular issue was coming to a header well over one year ago.

As excerpted from the archived release: Nursing homes across the country are in economic turmoil. Long-standing financial shortfalls, largely due to Medicaid underfunding, have been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has worsened chronic workforce shortages and has contributed to a drastic decline in patient census. Many nursing homes were already operating at a loss, and without immediate financial assistance, closures are imminent.

The release went on to state: As Modern Healthcare reports, “The pandemic has thrown the long-term care industry into a tailspin.” Andy Edeburn, a principal at consulting organization Premier, said, “Not all nursing homes are going to come back,” and added, “I don’t know that the nursing home industry will ever go back to the way it was… It’s an industry in crisis for a number of reasons.”

This issue, however, was only exacerbated by the pandemic and had, in fact, been a long-term challenge for years prior.

Have the warnings, though, of the American Health Care Association been heeded since the time of the 2021 press release?

Let us explore further.

Nursing Homes, 2022

As a targeted Google search will verify, following the keywords “Nursing Homes Closing,” dozens of articles appear on numerous pages regarding the permanent closures of local care facilities. Kansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, and even states known for their substantial metropolitan areas are confronting related modern-day realities.

For example, KeloLand.com addresses current issues in South Dakota, in their October 21 article entitled “Florence Joins Growing List of Rural Nursing Home Closures,” which states: Another nursing home is closing in rural South Dakota this year with November being the last month for residents at the Country View Assisted Living Center in Florence. The Florence facility joins care centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, and Ipswich in the growing nursing home crisis in the state. Aside from Salem, which closed following damage from the May derecho, all of the facilities cited two common factors in their closure: staffing shortages and a lack of Medicaid reimbursements in order to keep the facilities open. The Department of Health Services says that there are currently 13 facilities in the state considered “Access Critical.”

For further perspective, the scourge is perhaps best expressed in yet another American Health Care Association release, this one from April 21st of this year and entitled “AHCA/NCAL Highlights Growing Nursing Home Closures.”

An excerpt from this release includes the following key findings:

  • More than 1,000 nursing homes have closed since 2015, including 776 closures before the pandemic and 327 closures during the pandemic.
  • Since 2015, nearly 45,000 nursing home residents have been displaced due to closures.
  • More than 400 nursing homes are projected to close in 2022 based on current financials.

Clearly, based on these figures, little if anything has changed.

Conclusion

Despite the American Health Care Association’s words of warning, little appears to have changed and nursing homes are shuttering throughout the country primarily due to a lack of funds.

The crisis is expected to worsen in the immediate future, according to analysts and medical personnel.

In the event of pertinent updates on this matter, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

# Nursing Homes# Money# Medicine# Science# Business

