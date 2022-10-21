Sam’s Club Announces Major Membership Increases For the First Time in Nearly a Decade

Joel Eisenberg

The Walmart-owned warehouse chain is raising its membership fees. The company is doing so as a hedge against inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ey3Xc_0ih6dx2V00
Sam’s ClubShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and The-Sun.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a well-attributed and comprehensive overview of the Sam’s Club retail warehouse chain: Sam's West, Inc. doing business as Sam's Club) is an American chain of membership-only retail warehouse clubs owned and operated by Walmart Inc., founded in 1983 and named after Walmart founder Sam Walton as Sam’s Wholesale Club. As of January 31, 2019, Sam's Club ranks second in sales volume among warehouse clubs with $57.839 billion in sales (in fiscal year 2019) behind rival Costco Wholesale.

In terms of a current location count, ScrapeHero.com states the following: There are 600 Sams Club retail stores in the United States as of October 17, 2022. The state with the most number of Sams Club locations in the US is Texas, with 82 retail stores, which is about 14% of all Sams Club retail stores in the U.S.

Like its biggest rival, Costco, Sam’s Club charges a membership fee for the privilege of shopping there.

This week, however, word broke that the company was increasing its membership fees as a hedge against inflation. Such news has not been taken lightly by the entity’s consumer base — according to article comments, social media and other indicators.

Let us explore further.

Sam’s Club, 2022

Per an October 20th update from The-Sun.com, titled “Sam’s Club Announces Major Change to Membership That Will Leave Customers Very Unhappy,” the news of a membership increase as announced during the holiday season was indeed expected to lead to ill will on the part of consumers.

As excerpted from the article: For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam’s Club is increasing the cost of its entry-level membership to deal with inflation. The change is coming to stores across the US, increasing the price of Club memberships and Plus memberships annually effective October 17, 2022. Club memberships and Plus memberships will raise by $5 and $10, respectively. The retailer reduced its Club membership fee to $8 for a brief time a few weeks ago and it's speculated that this was done to give families a break. Others believe it may have been done to soften the blow of the impending new costs of membership.

The company, however, did state the first year increases will be paid by them to help ward off further financial difficulties on behalf of a loyal customer base. A company spokesperson confirmed the increased fee in those renewals will be reimbursed.

Conclusion

Based on various online responses to articles posting on the matter, the news has been widely met with consternation on the part of the entity’s regular consumers, most of whom have pointed out that the world’s highest-revenue-generating brick and mortar retailer owns the company.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Comments / 38

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
105669 followers

