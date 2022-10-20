Multiple Walgreens Locations Closing

With several unanticipated closures in one state, and others announced elsewhere, analysts are questioning future company plans.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierJournal.com, CLTampa.com, ChautauquaToday.com, Walgreens.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Walgreens chain for NewsBreak. Of particular relevance to this current article is my May 20th piece, “Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022.”

The piece referenced an archived October of 2021 BestLifeOnline.com article, “Walgreens Is Permanently Closing These Stores, Starting Nov. 8” by Kali Coleman, which stated: In 2015, the pharmacy chain closed around 200 stores to cut costs, and then in 2019, the company announced the closure of 200 more locations. But over the last year and a half, Walgreens has become an essential place of business during the pandemic, providing both vaccinations and COVID tests for people across the U.S. Unfortunately, this isn't enough to keep some Walgreens locations open.

A recent spate of closings appears to be related to the 2019 announcement, but has not been confirmed as such. Regardless, the stores that follow are all shuttering.

Let us explore.

Walgreens, 2022

According to an October 20th CourierJournal.com article, “Several Walgreens Locations to Close in Downtown Louisville and West End, Employees Say,” word of the Kentucky perennials‘ closings was not expected: Four local Walgreens outlets are set to close within the next month, the outlets confirmed to The Courier Journal. The selected Walgreens stores are slated to close their doors before the end of November, managers at the separate shops said... The stores are based in several neighborhoods around Louisville by downtown and in the West End, in ZIP codes where median household incomes are lower than the local and national average.

Further, per an October 20th piece from CLTampa.com entitled “Ybor Heights Walgreens is Closing Next Month,” this Florida location’s closing was similarly unexpected.

As excerpted from the article: One of the only standalone pharmacies in Tampa's Ybor Heights area will close its door next month. The Walgreens at 3917 N Nebraska Ave. will officially close on Nov. 9. According to store associates, employees were given a 40-day notice of the closure and were told the location is part of a large wave of closures from the parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay was unable to reach the company for more details and information regarding the closure, but will update this story if it gets back to us.

Finally, yet another Walgreens is scheduled to close, this one in New York State. From ChautauquaToday.com’s “Walgreens Closing its Dunkirk Store in November”: A national pharmacy chain will be closing the doors on its Dunkirk location next month. In an e-mail to WDOE News Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Walgreens confirmed that the last day of operation for its store at 327 Main Street will be Monday, November 14th.

This time, the company did issue a statement: We've made the difficult decision to close [the Dunkirk] location. Its last day of operation is Nov. 14. As we expand as a leader in health care, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve. When faced with the difficult task of closing, there are several factors taken into consideration including things like the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers.

Conclusion

In the event of further pertinent updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak. In the meantime, as a targeted Google search will verify, analysts are questioning company plans to year’s end.

Thank you for reading.