Update: List of New and Recent Denny’s Location Closings

Several Denny’s locations have permanently shuttered since September, and more are closing through the duration of the calendar year.

Since the publication of the latter piece, Denny’s has either closed several locations or is in the process of doing so. Per social media postings, word of those closings appeared to have largely come as a surprise to the company’s regular customers.

Denny’s, 2022

According to October 18th’s CTInsider.com, in its piece entitled “Denny's Closes Four Connecticut Locations in Less Than Two Months,” each closing was a surprise: National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports.

An anonymous Denny’s spokesperson stated, via a letter to the media in reference to the Vernon closing: “We regularly review our footprint and work with our franchisees to make sure the restaurant meets the needs of the business owner and the local community. Deciding to close a restaurant is never an easy decision, but we are committed to making the transition as seamless as possible for our guests and restaurant employees.”

The above Connecticut locations, however, were not the only Denny’s locations to shutter.

On September 27th, Syracuse.com reported “A longtime Central NY Denny’s Diner Closes For Good.”

As excerpted from the article: A Denny’s that has been part of the Syracuse area dining scene for more than 40 years has closed its doors for good. The diner at the corner of South Bay Road and Lawrence Road East in Salina was closed Tuesday morning. A note on the door addressed the restaurant’s customers: “We sincerely THANK YOU for your patronage over the years. This location has closed.”

Other locations continue to be reviewed.

As I had written in “Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022,” the company is not going out of business: Denny’s as a company is not closing, for health-related issues or otherwise. Individual locations, however, will likely continue to inconsistently shutter for legal or strategic reasons based most often on franchisee or company decision.

Per ScrapeHero.com at the time of publication of that piece, the company was in positive financial health: There are 1,464 Denny's locations in the United States as of August 30, 2022. The state with the most number of Denny's locations in the US is California, with 368 locations, which is 25% of all Denny's locations in America.

However, barely one month later at the time of this writing, those numbers have dropped by nearly 20 locations (so far). Per today’s ScrapeHero.com: There are 1,447 Dennys stores in the United States as of October 11, 2022. The state with the most number of Dennys locations in the US is California, with 369 stores, which is about 26% of all Dennys stores in the U.S.

Analysts, as a targeted Google search verifies, suggest not to read too much into that drop as of yet. Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.