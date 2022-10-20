Indianapolis, IN

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

Joel Eisenberg

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HsyYR_0ifkY4FB00
Dollar GeneralAdobe Stock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.

Introduction

I have written several articles on Dollar General for NewsBreak. Included among them have been the following:

The company has become known in many circles, verified by a targeted Google search, as an entity that will close locations without the benefit of lengthy advanced warning.

To this tendency comes word of an upcoming Indiana closure, one that has taken many of its customers by surprise.

Let us explore further.

Dollar General, 2022

According to an October 18th article published by FOX59.com, entitled “Near North Side Dollar General Closing, Creating More Food Desert Issues,” the closure of the long-standing Indiana location has caused substantial discussion among customers.

As excerpted from the article: In response to questions on why the Dollar General was closing down, the company sent this statement. “Dollar General is continually evaluating our stores and how to best serve our customers. After careful consideration, we plan to close our location at 3837 North College Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana by the end of the year.  We plan to transfer employees to nearby stores.” The statement does not say why it was closing but it is worth noting neighbors nearby told us about crime issues at the store. According to IMPD call logs, there have been more than 20 theft or robbery calls at that location in the last year.

Though reason for the closure has not been announced, and crime-related issues are suspected, Dollar General as a company continues to make business decisions that are strategic in nature and do not meet their standards of operation.

Conclusion

As I have stated in previous articles, Dollar General will likely remain one of the nation’s most financially successful companies regardless of its occasional permanent closings.

As the company continues to take action with stores that do not abide by its safety mandates, closures will continue. The company is looking closely at stores that are either underperforming, not safe, or ill-equipped in terms of effective operation. Some may close temporarily and reopen; some may close and not reopen at all such as the Indiana location.

Any further updates will be reported here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

