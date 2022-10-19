Fact-Check: Is Bottled Water Really Healthier Than Tap Water?

Joel Eisenberg

The answers are uniformly complex, and the evidence behind those answers equally so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfN8v_0ifMFuad00
Tap vs. Bottled WaterShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com, Healthline.com, The Minnesota Department of Health, and EPA.gov.

Introduction

Popular opinion has long held that bottled water is healthier than tap water, as a targeted Google and social media search will verify.

However, this is not necessarily the case.

Let us explore further.

Bottled vs. Tap Water

According to an archived June of 2020 article from Healthline.com, entitled “Is Bottled or Tap Water Better for Your Health?” the answer is a bit more complex: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States has one of the world’s safest drinking water supplies. U.S. public tap water is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA is responsible for identifying and setting legal limits for potential contaminants in drinking water under the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA). Currently, the EPA has set legal limits on over 90 contaminants, including heavy metals like lead and microbes like E. coli. Nonetheless, drinking water contamination can still occur.

It appears bottled water is not globally the more healthful option, and factors such as additives and plastic packaging may have an impact. As far as taste, filters may help make a difference.

As also stated in the article: Bottled water is often said to taste better than tap water. Yet, in blind taste tests, most people can’t tell the difference between tap and bottled water. In general, tap water tastes the same as bottled water. Still, factors like mineral content or the type and age of your water pipes may affect the flavor.

The Minnesota Department of Health further breaks down the equation, on a general basis: There is no reason to believe that bottled water is safer than tap water. Tap water and bottled water generally have the same quality standards... Bottled water is regulated as a food product by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA does not require bottled water companies to use certified laboratories for water quality testing or to report test results. The FDA does require bottled water labels to list ingredients and nutritional information.

Conclusion

Studies continue as to the true health value of tap water, especially considering recent political attacks on the EPA and changes therein.

In a June 15, 2022 press release from EPA.gov, “EPA Announces New Drinking Water Health Advisories for PFAS Chemicals, $1 Billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding to Strengthen Health Protections,” recent changes are said to be bipartisan in nature and directed by President Biden.

As excerpted from the release: Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released four drinking water health advisories for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the latest action under President Biden’s action plan to deliver clean water and Administrator Regan’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap. EPA also announced that it is inviting states and territories to apply for $1 billion – the first of $5 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funding – to address PFAS and other emerging contaminants in drinking water, specifically in small or disadvantaged communities. These actions build on EPA’s progress to safeguard communities from PFAS pollution and scientifically inform upcoming efforts, including EPA’s forthcoming proposed National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for PFOA and PFOS, which EPA will release in the fall of 2022.

It should be noted the referenced National Primary Drinking Water Regulation for PFOA and PFOS has been pushed back to the end of the year.

In the event of updates regarding any of the above information in this article, I will share them here on NewsBreak.

For now, according to the U.S. government and watchdog groups, the health value of both tap water and bottled water, due to regulations, is about equal. Bottled water is simply considerably more expensive.

Thank you for reading.

# Water# Health# Science# Food and Drink# Government

