Elizabethtown, PA

Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, Reopens

Joel Eisenberg

A longstanding Goodwill Industries thrift shop, closed for renovations, reopened on October 18.


Goodwill LocationYourGoodwill.org

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: ABC7News.com, ABC27.com, RentechDigital.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about Goodwill Industries for NewsBreak. See here for my August 13th article, “Fact-Check: Plans For Goodwill Location Closings in 2022,” and here for a second piece, ”Goodwill Thrift Stores: Controversy and Change.”

From the former article, which included the following March 7, 2021 excerpt from ABC7News.com’s “Goodwill Closes 8 Stores in Bay Area Amid COVID-19 Pandemic,” Northern California Goodwill locations were particularly impacted by the pandemic: Goodwill Industries of the Greater East Bay on Friday announced the closure of eight retail stores in Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties, and the layoffs of 61 employees, citing the economic consequences of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The locations closing are in Oakley, Dublin, Livermore, Durant Square in Oakland, Albany, Berkeley, Dixon, and Vallejo.

Following the ABC7News.com report, however, operational status of Goodwill Industry locations remained largely stagnant for the subsequent period until now.

According to RentechDigital.com’s most recently updated location report: There are a total of 4245 goodwill locations in United States as of April 21, 2021 The state with the most number of Goodwilllocations in the United States is Houston with 35 locations, which is 1% of all goodwill locations in United States.

Yesterday, word was reported that an old location — this one on the east coast and shuttered for renovations two years ago — has reopened.

Let us explore further.

Goodwill, 2022

According to an October 18th report from ABC27.com, “Goodwill Location Reopening in Elizabethtown,” a Pennsylvania perennial has been long in returning to full operations: A Goodwill in Elizabethtown underwent extensive remodeling for the past two years and had its grand reopening on Tuesday. The thrift store is located on Market Street in Elizabethtown and will bring back a total of 25 jobs to the community. “We’re providing jobs through people’s generous donations, and also the sustainability aspect and to be able to find affordable goods to sustain their families and create opportunities for individuals for employment so everyone is excited to be a part of it,” said Ed Leda Jr., the President and CEO of Goodwill Keystone Area.

As a targeted Google search will verify, some analysts expect other previously shuttered locations to eventually reopen, though this remains purely speculation.

Conclusion

In the event of further reopenings or closings of Goodwill locations, I will update my readers here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

