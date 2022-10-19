Update: Sodas and Soft Drinks Being Discontinued in 2022

Joel Eisenberg

Large corporations continue to shift their business models into the fourth quarter of the current calendar year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIqYA_0if761Hx00
Honest TeaCoca-ColaCompany.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BusinessInsider.com, Coca-ColaCompany.com, Wikipedia.org, EatThis.com, The-Sun.com, 7News.com.au, Google.com, and BeverageDigest.com.

Introduction

On June 3, 2022, NewsBreak published “Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022,” my article about the surprising discontinuances of certain perennial brand name soft drinks.

For the sake of perspective, my article excerpted a May 25, 2022 report by Business Insider, “Coca-Cola is Discontinuing Honest Tea by the End of 2022, in a Move the Brand's Cofounder Called a 'Gut Punch,'” that punctuated even the non-soda side brands of the two corporate giants are facing an ongoing volatility similar to the discontinuance of their sodas: The beverage giant said in a press release eliminating Honest Tea is part of a larger strategy to "reflect consumer choice" and an effort to prioritize "fewer, bigger brands." Coca-Cola cut several underperforming "zombie" brands in 2020 to focus on more profitable labels during the pandemic. Around 200 brands were axed, including Tab and Zico, cutting the corporation's portfolio in half.

For an incomplete list of discontinued soft drinks from both Coca Cola and Pepsi, including Coca Cola Black Cherry, PepsiOne, and PepsiCo’s Slice, see Wikipedia page here. Further, EatThis.com published “15 Discontinued Fruit Sodas You'll Sadly Never See Again” in May, 2022. Included in that list are Orbtiz, Sprice Remix, and Dr. Pepper iterations, among others.

In more recent weeks, other popular brands have been announced as discontinuing.

Let us explore.

Sodas, 2022

On October 13th, The-Sun.com published "Drink to This: Kroger Confirms it Has Discontinued Popular Drink – Baffling Shoppers After Admitting it Was One of Their Favorites Too," which reported: Kroger has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued... However, Kroger quickly confirmed that the rumors were in fact true."Hi there! Unfortunately, we were able to verify that this has been discontinued. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience," the company replied.

7News.com.au's "Popular Soft Drink to Be Discontinued Nationwide" refers to a popular Australian brand manufactured from Coca Cola: Popular soft drink Lift - a classic staple in many Australian households - will be scrapped from supermarket shelves in the coming weeks. Coca-Cola Australia confirmed on Tuesday that the whispers the drink was to be axed by the end of the year, and announced it would be switching its focus to Sprite Lemon+.

Finally, October 10th's "Sources: Pabst Discontinues Market-Leading Hard Coffee," as reported by BeverageDigest.com, reports the following: Pabst Brewing has discontinued its Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee product and is depleting existing inventory, two distributors told BD. One of the distributors said the core SKU is now unavailable to them.

Conclusion

As large corporations have historically made surprising announcements within the final quarter of a given calendar year, it is not unusual for the food and beverage industry to do the same.

In some instances last-quarter changes are due to failing business; in other instances the changes have been wholly strategic in nature.

In the event of further updates on this matter, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

