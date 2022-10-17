Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day

U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours.

Golden Corral Shutterstock

Author's Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.

Introduction

On October 16, NewsBreak published my article, "List of Biggest U.S. Chain Stores Closed on Thanksgiving," for which this current piece may effectively serve as a companion.

Included in the article was the following excerpt from WomansDay.com's "30 Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving So You Don't Have to Cook": You may be surprised to learn which of your favorite stores remain open on the holiday, from grocery stores that offer complete turkey dinners to family restaurants that keep their doors open. There are food chains that offer traditional Thanksgiving meals as well as restaurants that blend their typical fare with classic dishes. You and your family can pick and choose which meats, sides, and even delicious desserts you want to enjoy — making it easier for picky eaters to find something they like.

Click on the Woman's Day link for the inclusions listed therein, then we will explore, below, a larger up-to-date list (at the time of this writing) of eateries that are open during November 24, 2022, Thanksgiving Day.

Chain Restaurants and Thanksgiving, 2022

Per Fox4News.com's "Thanksgiving 2022: What’s Closed, What’s Open and Where to Dine," the following list is considered current: Starbucks, Bob Evans, Buca di Beppo, Buffalo Wild Wings, Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’, Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. - 8 p.m.), Fogo de Chao, Applebee’s, Golden Corral, Einstein Bros Bagels, Hardee’s, IHOP, McDonald’s, Morton’s Steakhouse, Popeye’s, Sonic, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, TGI Friday’s, and Waffle House.

From the same source, the following grocery chains are listed as open during the holiday: Kroger and Kroger-owned markets (Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Smith’s, etc), Sprouts, Walgreens, Whole Foods, CVS, H-E-B, Albertsons and Albertsons-owned banners (Safeway, Acme, and Tom Thumb, all of which are presently in the midst of regulatory filings in an expected merge with Kroger), Meijer, The Fresh Market, and Wegmans.

Conclusion

In the event of additional restaurant opening updates related to the holiday, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.