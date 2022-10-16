As Global Scientists Claim the Ability to Stop and Reverse Aging, Common Drugs to Extend Dog and Human Life are Studied

A startup company is noted to hold promise for both canines and humans alike in the quest for longevity.

Senior Dogs and Humans Shutterstock

Author's Note

This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: AlJazeera.com, Wired.com, LoyalForDogs.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively on the concept of aging for NewsBreak. Two of my articles that have received widespread attention are "Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging," and its followup, "Update: Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging."

As excerpted from the first piece: A November, 2020 article published on the Al Jazeera website ignited a new wave of attention on the matter of anti-aging research. The article was entitled “‘Backward in Time’: Israeli Scientists Claim to Reverse Ageing,” and appeared in the midst of our fight against Covid-19. Some who commented on the piece took the report seriously; others looked upon it as the equivalent of pseudo-science. Regardless, the newsworthy piece explained the concept in its subtitle: Administering pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber could reverse ageing and illness, research finds.

My initial NewsBreak piece as referenced, and its followup, however, also delved elsewhere internationally, where separate teams of anti-aging scientists have expressed conviction about their findings, and the ability to pause or even reverse aging.

Now, compiling on those reports, in recent days has come new reports of research with dogs that may hold the key to extending both dog and human life.

Let us explore further.

Aging Research, 2022

According to an October 13th article published on Wired.com, "The Search for a Pill That Can Help Dogs—and Humans—Live Longer," the efforts of one Celine Halioua, and a startup with which she is involved, may be a difference-maker to the ages-old titular issue.

From the article: Halioua hopes that the startup whose name is emblazoned on her slim black T-shirt— Loyal —can start to fix this bug in humanity’s 14,000-year-plus wolf bioengineering project . The company, which she founded in 2019 and leads as CEO, is developing drugs to delay aging in dogs and extend their healthy lifespan. She has raised around $58 million and has two drugs in development. In a few years, she hopes to have the first commercial drug—for any species—to state on the label that it delays aging or extends lifespan. That alone would be a triumph, but Halioua sees it as a springboard to a still greater feat: creating similar drugs for humans.

LoyalForDogs.com, the startup's website, describes their mission: Loyal is a clinical-stage veterinary medicine company. Our work is backed by decades of research on the biology of aging. Our team of experts in dog health and longevity is dedicated to helping your dog live longer by expanding upon this research and developing better ways to quantify the aging process in dogs.

As a targeted Google search will verify, the company has received substantial media coverage and interest from the scientific community in general.

A second excerpt from the above Wired.com article may explain why: One after another, studies in lab animals were showing that certain drugs could extend lifespan and stave off age-related diseases, a tantalizing glimpse of what people might one day enjoy. Some of them appeared to do so by boosting cellular signals that ramp up when food is scarce, mimicking the effects of a restricted-calorie diet . One of those drugs is rapamycin, taken by humans receiving an organ donation. In mice, it could extend their lives by up to 25 percent and also delay or reverse heart disease, cancer, and cognitive decline—results that were “absolutely astonishing,” says Steven Austad, codirector of an NIH aging research center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Per several noted biochemists and other researchers, all of the above holds promise in the quest for longer lives for human beings, along with a finer quality of life.

Conclusion

For scientists, research into these matters holds vast promise. For the public, over-population and religious-based conflicts will be continually addressed in this spectrum.

For pet owners and self-proclaimed "animal lovers," debates over animal research in general will remain a talking point.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates regarding this article, I would share them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.