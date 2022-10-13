Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence

The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.

Toys R Us Shutterstock

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, Forbes.com, WSMV.com, and KCENTV.com.

I have written about the imminent return of the Toys R Us chain previously for NewsBreak. In my July 4th article, “The Return of Toys R Us,” I excerpted a report from BestLifeOnline.com that announced the company’s 2022 comeback.

Per BestLifeOnline.com’s April, 2022 piece, “This Iconic Store Is Relaunching With 400 New Locations by Year's End,” that comeback came as welcome news to a beleaguered retail industry: According to Forbes, the chain will open over 400 new concessions in Macy's department stores across the U.S. Globally, Toys 'R' Us also plans to open 400 new locations by the end of 2022, going from 900 to 1,300 outlets.

The chain’s reopening is now formally scheduled for October 15th, though some locations have opened early.

According to WSMV.com’s “Toys R Us Announces October In-Store Specials Celebrating Grand Reopening,” the company is returning to great fanfare throughout the country: The once mighty toy store says it will be celebrating its grand reopening from Oct. 15-23 with family-friendly activities and events with giveaways featuring such brands as Barbie, Lego and more. Toys R Us says it is also bringing back more than 10 flagship stores in several cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The flagship stores will reportedly range in size up to 10,000 square feet, with Macy’s in-store expansions possible during the peak holiday season.

KCENTV.com also features a story on the comeback. In “Toys 'R' Us Makes Grand Return in Numerous Macy's Stores,” the article states: Several locations are reportedly already open, but the triumphant return will officially kickoff with a multi-day grand opening event from Oct. 15 to Oct. 23 which will also celebrate the birthday of Geoffrey, the brand's famous giraffe mascot. The 9-day event will include festivities such as activities for children, a store scavenger hunt and special giveaways on brands like Barbie, LEGO and Fisher Price. Stores will also have a "Geoffrey on a bench" life size photo opportunity… According to Toys "R" Us parent company WHP Global, they plan to have a Toys "R" Us location in every Macy's store in the country by the time the holiday season rolls aound.

It should be noted the WSMV.com article states the possibility of in-store expansions during the holiday, while the latter piece quotes WHP Global as stating that is a specific plan.

As a targeted Google search will verify, hopes are high for the return of Toys R Us. Company word is the widespread return of standalone full-sized locations are in the planning stages.

