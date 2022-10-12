Forever 21 Announces Opening of 14 New Locations

Joel Eisenberg

Following a well-publicized bankruptcy, the longstanding chain has announced ambitious plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OeoEI_0iW3JCmQ00
Forever 21Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.org, RetailDive.com, and ChainStorage.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed page on the Forever 21 clothing chain, the longstanding entity founded in 1984: Forever 21 is a multinational fast fashion retailer headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States. Originally founded as the store Fashion 21 in Highland Park, Los Angeles in 1984, it is currently operated by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, with about 540 outlets. The company sells accessories, beauty products, home goods, and clothing for women, men and children, and is considered an epitome of the fast fashion industry due to its fashionable and trendy offerings with very low pricing.

The page goes on to state a relevant piece of information that contributed, in part, to a highly-publicized bankruptcy (details therein): The company has been involved in various controversies that include labor practice issues and copyright infringement accusations.

According to ScrapeHero.com, the company’s location count has decreased since the Wikipedia posting: There are 406 Forever 21 retail stores in the United States as of August 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Forever 21 locations in the US is California, with 69 retail stores, which is about 17% of all Forever 21 retail stores in the US.

That said, the company has recently announced the addition of 14 new locations.

Let us explore.

Forever 21, 2022

According to an October 11th article in RetailDive.com, “Forever 21 Plots 14 New Stores,” details were shared regarding upcoming actions: Forever 21 is opening 14 new stores in the U.S. through June 2023, many of them in outlet centers. The first opened at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, California, in August, according to a company press release. The other thirteen will open in malls in Aurora, Illinois; Warwick, Rhode Island; Las Vegas; Altoona, Iowa; Grove City and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Norfolk and Leesburg, Virginia; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Woodstock, Georgia; Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Florida City, Florida; and Tejon Ranch, California.

ChainStorage.com places a further perspective on the matter, in its piece titled “Forever 21 Opening 14 Stores Across the U.S.,” which states: Consumers are once again enjoying the benefits of shopping in-store and are purchasing for a range of activities such as expanded social events or a wardrobe refresh as they return to the office,” said Jacob Hawkins, Forever 21 chief marketing, digital and omni officer. “We’re also seeing even more customers choosing the buy online, pick up in-store option, and these 14 new stores reflect our commitment to ensuring we have the local inventory to meet demand for this increasingly popular omni shopping model.”

Conclusion

Forever 21’s ambitious plans moving forward portend more than simply the addition of 14 new locations. Though no formal word has yet been announced, company executives have referred to continued growth patterns for the immediate future.

In the event of any pertinent updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forever 21# Stores# Clothing# Business# Money

Comments / 3

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
94851 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study

A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
5 comments

Kroger Seeks to Compete With Walmart Via a New Mega-Merger With Albertsons

The Kroger chain has announced plans to merge with Albertsons, one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, in a $20-plus billion deal. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ABCNews.com, Reuters, News.Yahoo.com, and TheKrogerCo.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence

The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.

Read full story
45 comments

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
132 comments

New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Remembering One of Two POWs Identified as Surviving Both World War II and Vietnam

Only two prisoners of war survived both conflicts. Richard P. Keirn was one of them. Richard P. KeirnU.S.A.F. official photo, courtesy of his son, Steve Keirn. This article is based on records held by the United States Air Force, Steve Keirn (Colonel Richard P. Keirn’s son), and accredited media reports. Steve verified all information herein. Linked information within this article is also attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia, MilitaryHallofHonor.com, and POWNetwork.org.

Read full story
10 comments

“Star Trek’s” William Shatner Says His 2021 Visit to Space “Felt Like a Funeral”

One year after his highly-publicized space flight, 91-year-old William Shatner reflects on the experience. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.

Read full story
76 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
19 comments
Ithaca, NY

Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz

From unionization-related controversies to actions demanded due to alleged mistreatment, company employees are becoming more vocal with their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.org, WashingtonPost.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.

Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NewsChannel20.com, CVSHealth.com, NCPA.org, and Google.com.

Read full story
160 comments

“Rocky Horror” Unproduced: The Lost Sequels

1981’s “Shock Treatment,” called an “equal” by its creator though many fans have expressed disagreement, was not the original plan. Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)20th Century Fox Publicity Photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Springdale, OH

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.

Read full story
140 comments

Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation

The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Opinion: A Review of “Blonde”

The controversial Netflix feature inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe is being admonished for its liberties and dark themes. However, neither the film nor the novel that preceded it were marketed as fact-based.

Read full story
Peachtree City, GA

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,

Read full story
268 comments

Scientists Discuss Why Near-Death Experiences May Be Uniformly Peaceful

Most public reports of the near-death experience, or NDE, focus on tunnels, light, and peace. But not everyone who comes close to passing shares the experience. Though I have worked in a health-related field, I will offer no medical advice or speculation herein. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScienceAlert.com, NewScientist.com, Twitter.com, and DiscoverMagazine.com.

Read full story
9 comments

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy