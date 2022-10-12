Forever 21 Announces Opening of 14 New Locations

Following a well-publicized bankruptcy, the longstanding chain has announced ambitious plans.

Forever 21 Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.org, RetailDive.com, and ChainStorage.com.

Introduction

Wikipedia features a comprehensive and well-attributed page on the Forever 21 clothing chain, the longstanding entity founded in 1984: Forever 21 is a multinational fast fashion retailer headquartered in Los Angeles, California, United States. Originally founded as the store Fashion 21 in Highland Park, Los Angeles in 1984, it is currently operated by Authentic Brands Group and Simon Property Group, with about 540 outlets. The company sells accessories, beauty products, home goods, and clothing for women, men and children, and is considered an epitome of the fast fashion industry due to its fashionable and trendy offerings with very low pricing.

The page goes on to state a relevant piece of information that contributed, in part, to a highly-publicized bankruptcy (details therein): The company has been involved in various controversies that include labor practice issues and copyright infringement accusations.

According to ScrapeHero.com, the company’s location count has decreased since the Wikipedia posting: There are 406 Forever 21 retail stores in the United States as of August 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Forever 21 locations in the US is California, with 69 retail stores, which is about 17% of all Forever 21 retail stores in the US.

That said, the company has recently announced the addition of 14 new locations.

Let us explore.

Forever 21, 2022

According to an October 11th article in RetailDive.com, “Forever 21 Plots 14 New Stores,” details were shared regarding upcoming actions: Forever 21 is opening 14 new stores in the U.S. through June 2023, many of them in outlet centers. The first opened at the Gran Plaza Outlets in Calexico, California, in August, according to a company press release. The other thirteen will open in malls in Aurora, Illinois; Warwick, Rhode Island; Las Vegas; Altoona, Iowa; Grove City and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Norfolk and Leesburg, Virginia; Cape Cod, Massachusetts; Woodstock, Georgia; Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Florida City, Florida; and Tejon Ranch, California.

ChainStorage.com places a further perspective on the matter, in its piece titled “Forever 21 Opening 14 Stores Across the U.S.,” which states: Consumers are once again enjoying the benefits of shopping in-store and are purchasing for a range of activities such as expanded social events or a wardrobe refresh as they return to the office,” said Jacob Hawkins, Forever 21 chief marketing, digital and omni officer. “We’re also seeing even more customers choosing the buy online, pick up in-store option, and these 14 new stores reflect our commitment to ensuring we have the local inventory to meet demand for this increasingly popular omni shopping model.”

Conclusion

Forever 21’s ambitious plans moving forward portend more than simply the addition of 14 new locations. Though no formal word has yet been announced, company executives have referred to continued growth patterns for the immediate future.

In the event of any pertinent updates, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.