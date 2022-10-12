Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Joel Eisenberg

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1694x5_0iVr6qlg00
SubwaySubway.com

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Introduction

The advent of COVID-19 decimated much of the global restaurant industry, at least on a temporary basis. Though many popular restaurants closed only to reopen later, others continue to suffer repercussions of monies lost during the height of the pandemic.

I have previously written about industry damage caused by the pandemic for NewsBreak. Two of my articles detailed the ensuing issues in-depth: See here for January 8th’s “National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022,” and here for February 20th’s “Update: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022.”

Today, in October of 2022 — well over two years following the March 11, 2020 announcement of the global pandemic — various perennial restaurants continue to close due to underperformance related to the scourge.

Let us explore.

Chain Restaurants, 2022

According to Yahoo.com, in its October 5th piece reprinted from EatThis.com titled “8 Restaurant Chains That Are Currently Shrinking,” those restaurants include Subway, Golden Corral, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza Steakhouse, Ruby Tuesday, Boston Market, Steak ‘n Shake, Quiznos, and Fuddruckers.

Other media outlets appear to agree. However, per a targeted Google search, still other opinions on the matter are mixed. For example, in a recent well-attributed piece of mine published by NewsBreak, “Golden Corral Restaurant Closed For Two Years Reopening in November,” word of the surprise reopening portended the possibility of further reopens.

The remaining restaurants listed in the above EatThis.com article, though, do appear to be in greater financial trouble per various analysts.

As excerpted from the article: We may be done with the pandemic but many U.S. restaurant chains are continuing to struggle, faced with declining sales on one hand and rapidly changing consumer behaviors on the other. Chains that have avoided bankruptcy thus far have done so at considerable expense, shedding dozens of restaurants—and in some cases, hundreds—in order to stay afloat. Legacy brands of the '80s and '90s have been particularly hard hit in the past few years, with once massive brands like Ruby Tuesday and Boston Market sustaining considerable losses and shrinking in size to a few hundred locations each.

The EatThis.com article goes on to state: Meanwhile, buffet-style restaurants like Ponderosa and Golden Corral have had their moment of reckoning, prompted by the pandemic to reconsider a business model that may no longer be tenable.

It should be noted, again in terms of the latter, company executives are presently planning on testing smaller, fast food-type locations.

As far as Subway, according to an archived New York Post April 28 article, “Subway Lost More Than 1,000 U.S. Locations Last Year, Filings Reveal,” the overall poor performance of the chain has been an issue for some time: Subway is still the nation’s biggest fast-food chain — but its lead keeps getting smaller. The struggling sandwich giant — which has lately tussled with franchisees over controversial ad campaigns and allegations of corrupt regional managers — shuttered 1,043 more outlets across the US than it opened in 2021, according to public filings this week. The dip — which shrank Subway’s total footprint by nearly five percent to 21,147 locations — wasn’t as steep the net loss of 1,609 US restaurants Subway suffered in 2020. But it was worse than the 999 it lost in 2019 before the coronavirus hit, according to federal disclosures filed by the company.

Today, according to ScrapeHero.com, those numbers have further altered: There are 20,891 Subway stores in the United States as of August 29, 2022. The state with the most number of Subway locations in the US is California, with 2,045 stores, which is about 10% of all Subway stores in the US.

Conclusion

In the event of further updates regarding these matters, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

