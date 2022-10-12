New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode.

Ross Dress For Less Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Ross Dress For Less clothing chain on NewsBreak. My prior article on the entity, published on July 1 and titled “List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings,” listed several closings while also discussing a planned expansion.

The article excerpted a March 8th piece from RetailLeader.com, titled “Ross Will Open 100 New Stores in 2022,” that stated: The retailer currently operates a combined total of 1,952 Ross Dress for Less and dd's Discounts locations in 40 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. "We recently raised our store potential targets for both Ross and dd's Discounts,” Gregg McGillis, group executive vice president, property development, said in a statement. “Our return to stronger unit growth in 2022 reflects our belief that Ross can ultimately grow to 2,900 locations and dd's Discounts can become a chain of 700 stores given consumers' ongoing focus on value and convenience…”

Today, according to ScrapeHero.com, the location count for the U.S. alone is the following: There are 1,699 Ross Stores locations in the United States as of October 03, 2022. The state with the most number of Ross Stores locations in the US is California, with 336 locations, which is about 20% of all Ross Stores locations in the US.

Those numbers have increased since the ScrapeHero.com count included in the July 1st article: There are 1,670 Ross Stores locations in the United States as of June 23, 2022. The state with the most number of Ross Stores locations in the US is California, with 334 locations, which is 20% of all Ross Stores locations in America.

Within the past month, new locations have been formally announced or have already opened as part of the announced expansion.

Let us explore further.

Ross Dress For Less, 2022

According to NonPareilOnline.com, in its piece titled “Ross Dress For Less Now Open at Shadow Lake Towne Center,” the new Nebraska location focused upon in the article is one of many: Ross Dress for Less is now open at Shadow Lake Towne Center. The discount clothing and department store held its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to an announcement from the store. Ross is open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. The company also held grand openings in Sioux City, Iowa, and 22 other communities across the country on Saturday, according to its website.

EmporiaGazette.com shares news of a new Kansas location, in “Ross Dress For Less Celebrates Grand Opening.”

As excerpted from the article: Brisk autumn weather greeted a large crowd Saturday morning for the grand opening of Ross Dress For Less in the Emporia Pavilions shopping center at 2724 W. 24th Ave.Mike Sutherland, Ross store manager in Derby, presented a $2,500 donation to Emporia Middle School during the official grand opening ribbon cutting. “We’re excited to be here for Emporia and the surrounding communities,” Jennifer Terrell, store manager of the Emporia Ross location, said.

The EmporiaGazette.com article also offers a general description of the Ross chain: Ross Dress for Less is a discount clothing and specialty items retailer, offering clothing for men, women and children and household items. The company website states, “Since 1982, our focus has been on bringing our customers a constant stream of high-quality department and specialty store brands at extraordinary savings (aka bargains) while providing an easy, fun and organized shopping experience.”

For a complete list of new locations, see the company website here.

Conclusion

Ross Dress For Less remains one of the preeminent clothing chains in the country. Locations, mostly underperforming, will continue to shutter on a strategic basis while the chain continues to grow with the addition of new stores.

In the event of pertinent updates, I will share the news here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.