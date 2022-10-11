Remembering One of Two POWs Identified as Surviving Both World War II and Vietnam

Only two prisoners of war survived both conflicts. Richard P. Keirn was one of them.

Richard P. Keirn U.S.A.F. official photo, courtesy of his son, Steve Keirn

Author’s Note

This article is based on records held by the United States Air Force, Steve Keirn (Colonel Richard P. Keirn’s son), and accredited media reports. Steve verified all information herein. Linked information within this article is also attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia, MilitaryHallofHonor.com, and POWNetwork.org.

Introduction

When an older son is the only remaining family member with records and first-hand remembrances of a father the military considers “heroic” in deed and skill, and who has been honored with medals validating that heroism, it is the responsibility of that child to ensure a family legacy.

The son is Steve Keirn, former professional wrestler and longtime agent for WWE. His father, Richard P. Keirn, was known throughout the military as “Pop.” Born in Akron, Ohio on July 29, 1924, Richard passed away on May 25, 2000.

He was only one of two military veterans on record to have survived both World War II and Vietnam.

This is his story.

Colonel Richard P. (“Pop”) Keirn

Richard P. Keirn World War II Prisoner Photo (left), Vietnam Prisoner Photo (right) Images courtesy of Steve Keirn

Richard Keirn’s official biographical profile is featured on various online sites, including a well-attributed Wikipedia page. As provided by the family and reprinted on several military webpages: On 10 November 1942, at the age of 18, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. On 15 February 1943, he was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program of the U.S. Army Air Forces and reported to San Antonio Cadet Center, San Antonio, TX, then went to Muskogee, OK. From there, he was sent to the Army Air Forces Pilot School (Basic) at Coffeyville, KS. Upon completion of the basic course, on 7 January 1944, he was awarded his Army Air Force pilot wings and promoted to Flight Officer. From there he went to Moore Field, TX, for advanced single-engine training and then trained to fly the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber at Dyersburg, TN.

According to MilitaryHallofHonor.com, which details Richard’s POW experiences in World War II and Vietnam: In June 1944, FO Keirn was sent to the European Theater of Operations where he joined the 100th Bomb Group, 5th Air Force, in England, flying B-17s. On 11 September 1944, while on his 14th mission deep inside Germany, Keirn's B-17 took numerous severe hits and he and his crew were forced to bail out over Leipzig. After several weeks of hospitalization, he was sent to Stalag Luft 1, in Barth, Germany. After spending 237 days in captivity as a Prisoner of War, the camp was liberated by Russian soldiers and FO Keirn was repatriated on 5 May 1945.

As for Vietnam, 21 years later: On 24 July 1965, twelve days after arriving "in-country," Keirn filled-in for another pilot who was on sick-call, for his 5th combat mission in Southeast Asia. As Command Pilot, he was flying northwest of Hanoi when his F-4C Phantom II aircraft took a hard vertical hit, then a violent explosion ripped through the aircraft and fire swept through the plane. His had just become the first on-record American aircraft downed by a Russian-made SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile). He parachuted down and landed on the side of a mountain during monsoon. Maj Keirn injured both ankles, sustained flash burns over his hands, shoulders and face, and carried a piece of shrapnel in his leg until he returned to the U.S. He was captured the next day and taken as a Prisoner of War by the North Vietnamese.

Richard spent 2,760 days in captivity in Vietnam, received a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel while in POW status, and was released during Operation Homecoming on 12 February 1973.

A self-published book about Richard Keirn’s experiences, entitled “Old Glory Is the Most Beautiful of All,” was published by Dorrance Publishing shortly before his death. Copies can presently be found on eBay.

POWNetwork.org features further information about Richard’s life, and passing: He was buried at Florida Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day, May 29,2000, with an Honor Guard and full military honors including a missing-man flyby of F-15's over the restricted air space of Patrick AFB and Cape Canaveral, Florida. "With his passing, our country has lost a great American patriot and hero. There is a certain grace to his going at this holiday." said his son, Steve, during the eulogy he presented. "Pop would have loved seeing all the flags flying," said daughter, Sherye.

Richard Keirn was awarded with the Sliver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart with four Oak Leaf clusters, and Legion of Merit, among numerous other honors. Though he had accomplished his life’s ambition to be a fighter pilot, Richard took the option upon retirement as full Colonel once he arrived home.

Conclusion

Most information online about Richard Keirn has been extracted from the same sources, namely

raw data from U.S. Government agency sources, correspondence with POW/MIA families, published sources, and interviews with family members including his widow Hazel, and his son Steve.

Further information has relied on the sites quoted above, which also largely credit the same sources.

Thank you for reading.