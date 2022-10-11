Remembering One of Two POWs Identified as Surviving Both World War II and Vietnam

Joel Eisenberg

Only two prisoners of war survived both conflicts. Richard P. Keirn was one of them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BwWgO_0iV1eY8O00
Richard P. KeirnU.S.A.F. official photo, courtesy of his son, Steve Keirn

Author’s Note

This article is based on records held by the United States Air Force, Steve Keirn (Colonel Richard P. Keirn’s son), and accredited media reports. Steve verified all information herein. Linked information within this article is also attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia, MilitaryHallofHonor.com, and POWNetwork.org.

Introduction

When an older son is the only remaining family member with records and first-hand remembrances of a father the military considers “heroic” in deed and skill, and who has been honored with medals validating that heroism, it is the responsibility of that child to ensure a family legacy.

The son is Steve Keirn, former professional wrestler and longtime agent for WWE. His father, Richard P. Keirn, was known throughout the military as “Pop.” Born in Akron, Ohio on July 29, 1924, Richard passed away on May 25, 2000.

He was only one of two military veterans on record to have survived both World War II and Vietnam.

This is his story.

Colonel Richard P. (“Pop”) Keirn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4Env_0iV1eY8O00
Richard P. Keirn World War II Prisoner Photo (left), Vietnam Prisoner Photo (right)Images courtesy of Steve Keirn

Richard Keirn’s official biographical profile is featured on various online sites, including a well-attributed Wikipedia page. As provided by the family and reprinted on several military webpages: On 10 November 1942, at the age of 18, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve. On 15 February 1943, he was accepted into the Aviation Cadet Program of the U.S. Army Air Forces and reported to San Antonio Cadet Center, San Antonio, TX, then went to Muskogee, OK. From there, he was sent to the Army Air Forces Pilot School (Basic) at Coffeyville, KS. Upon completion of the basic course, on 7 January 1944, he was awarded his Army Air Force pilot wings and promoted to Flight Officer. From there he went to Moore Field, TX, for advanced single-engine training and then trained to fly the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber at Dyersburg, TN.

According to MilitaryHallofHonor.com, which details Richard’s POW experiences in World War II and Vietnam: In June 1944, FO Keirn was sent to the European Theater of Operations where he joined the 100th Bomb Group, 5th Air Force, in England, flying B-17s. On 11 September 1944, while on his 14th mission deep inside Germany, Keirn's B-17 took numerous severe hits and he and his crew were forced to bail out over Leipzig. After several weeks of hospitalization, he was sent to Stalag Luft 1, in Barth, Germany. After spending 237 days in captivity as a Prisoner of War, the camp was liberated by Russian soldiers and FO Keirn was repatriated on 5 May 1945.

As for Vietnam, 21 years later: On 24 July 1965, twelve days after arriving "in-country," Keirn filled-in for another pilot who was on sick-call, for his 5th combat mission in Southeast Asia. As Command Pilot, he was flying northwest of Hanoi when his F-4C Phantom II aircraft took a hard vertical hit, then a violent explosion ripped through the aircraft and fire swept through the plane. His had just become the first on-record American aircraft downed by a Russian-made SAM (Surface-to-Air Missile). He parachuted down and landed on the side of a mountain during monsoon. Maj Keirn injured both ankles, sustained flash burns over his hands, shoulders and face, and carried a piece of shrapnel in his leg until he returned to the U.S. He was captured the next day and taken as a Prisoner of War by the North Vietnamese.

Richard spent 2,760 days in captivity in Vietnam, received a promotion to Lieutenant Colonel while in POW status, and was released during Operation Homecoming on 12 February 1973.

A self-published book about Richard Keirn’s experiences, entitled “Old Glory Is the Most Beautiful of All,” was published by Dorrance Publishing shortly before his death. Copies can presently be found on eBay.

POWNetwork.org features further information about Richard’s life, and passing: He was buried at Florida Memorial Gardens on Memorial Day, May 29,2000, with an Honor Guard and full military honors including a missing-man flyby of F-15's over the restricted air space of Patrick AFB and Cape Canaveral, Florida. "With his passing, our country has lost a great American patriot and hero. There is a certain grace to his going at this holiday." said his son, Steve, during the eulogy he presented. "Pop would have loved seeing all the flags flying," said daughter, Sherye.

Richard Keirn was awarded with the Sliver Star, the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart with four Oak Leaf clusters, and Legion of Merit, among numerous other honors. Though he had accomplished his life’s ambition to be a fighter pilot, Richard took the option upon retirement as full Colonel once he arrived home.

Conclusion

Most information online about Richard Keirn has been extracted from the same sources, namely
raw data from U.S. Government agency sources, correspondence with POW/MIA families, published sources, and interviews with family members including his widow Hazel, and his son Steve.

Further information has relied on the sites quoted above, which also largely credit the same sources.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Military# World War II# Vietnam# War# Air Force

Comments / 9

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
94251 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence

The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.

Read full story
14 comments

Forever 21 Announces Opening of 14 New Locations

Following a well-publicized bankruptcy, the longstanding chain has announced ambitious plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.org, RetailDive.com, and ChainStorage.com.

Read full story
2 comments

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
82 comments

New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.

Read full story
10 comments

“Star Trek’s” William Shatner Says His 2021 Visit to Space “Felt Like a Funeral”

One year after his highly-publicized space flight, 91-year-old William Shatner reflects on the experience. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
38 comments

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.

Read full story
64 comments
Grand Rapids, MI

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com,WoodTV.com,Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
18 comments
Ithaca, NY

Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz

From unionization-related controversies to actions demanded due to alleged mistreatment, company employees are becoming more vocal with their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.org, WashingtonPost.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.

Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NewsChannel20.com, CVSHealth.com, NCPA.org, and Google.com.

Read full story
163 comments

“Rocky Horror” Unproduced: The Lost Sequels

1981’s “Shock Treatment,” called an “equal” by its creator though many fans have expressed disagreement, was not the original plan. Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)20th Century Fox Publicity Photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Springdale, OH

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.

Read full story
140 comments

Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation

The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Opinion: A Review of “Blonde”

The controversial Netflix feature inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe is being admonished for its liberties and dark themes. However, neither the film nor the novel that preceded it were marketed as fact-based.

Read full story
Peachtree City, GA

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,

Read full story
267 comments

Scientists Discuss Why Near-Death Experiences May Be Uniformly Peaceful

Most public reports of the near-death experience, or NDE, focus on tunnels, light, and peace. But not everyone who comes close to passing shares the experience. Though I have worked in a health-related field, I will offer no medical advice or speculation herein. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScienceAlert.com, NewScientist.com, Twitter.com, and DiscoverMagazine.com.

Read full story
9 comments

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
20 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond on “Last Legs as a Company” According to Goldman Sachs

Prior to word of an October 4th stock raise upon news of bondholder organization, company value has been down 58% from the same period in 2021. This article is based on current media reports. All listed facts and projections shared within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingWikipedia.com, Finance.Yahoo.com, CNN.com, and Barrons.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Bed Bath & Beyond Updated Store Closings and Liquidations

Company locations included in the first phase of new permanent closings are liquidating their inventory. However, not all coupons are accepted at all stores. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Axios.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and ClosuresBedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com.

Read full story
55 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy