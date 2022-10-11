“Star Trek’s” William Shatner Says His 2021 Visit to Space “Felt Like a Funeral”

Joel Eisenberg

One year after his highly-publicized space flight, 91-year-old William Shatner reflects on the experience.

William ShatnerPublicity Photo, BlueOrigin.com

Author’s Note

Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for any potential issue related to this article that requires attention.

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TheGuardian.com, CDC.gov, Variety.com, UK.News.Yahoo.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written several articles on the subject of aging for NewsBreak. Typically, those articles discussed scientific advancements in anti-aging research; in one instance I touched upon the psychology of aging.

As discussed in my NewsBreak piece, “Aging: A Mental Health Perspective,” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains a 12-page report linked to its website, CDC.gov, entitled “The State of Mental Health and Aging in America.” See here for the report, which states: It is estimated that 20% of people age 55 years or older experience some type of mental health concern. The most common conditions include anxiety, severe cognitive impairment, and mood disorders (such as depression or bipolar disorder). Mental health issues are often implicated as a factor in cases of suicide. Older men have the highest suicide rate of any age group. Men aged 85 years or older have a suicide rate of 45.23 per 100,000, compared to an overall rate of 11.01 per 100,000 for all ages.

To the points as discussed in that article I have a question: Does the state of one’s advanced age, specifically if one retains maximal faculties, subsequently offer unique perspectives in terms of aging proper or of the void itself as represented to Shatner by his brief trip to outer space?

Let us explore further.

On Aging and Perspective

According to an October 11 article in TheGuardian.com, entitled “It Felt Like a Funeral’: William Shatner Reflects on Voyage to Space,” Shatner’s trip on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin last year resulted in a heartbreaking reality for the former “Star Trek” star.

As excerpted from the article: William Shatner expected he would achieve the “ultimate catharsis” after his historic flight into space. Instead, the voyage left him filled with grief, an “overwhelming sadness” and a newfound appreciation for the beauty of Earth, the Star Trek actor has said. “My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral,” an excerpt from his book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, published by Variety, reads.“I love the mystery of the universe. I love all the questions that have come to us over thousands of years of exploration and hypotheses.”

As Captain Kirk, Shatner visited faraway planets on a weekly basis, and typically returned to the U.S.S. Enterprise with a moral lesson or two.

UK.News.Yahoo.com’s elaborated on Shatner’s real life voyage, in its piece titled “William Shatner Says His Trip to Space Gave Him Overwhelming Sadness.”

From the article: Shatner wrote of seeing space for the first time. "When I looked in the opposite direction, into space, there was no mystery, no majestic awe to behold... all I saw was death." The 91-year-old actor added: "I had thought that going into space would be the ultimate catharsis of that connection I had been looking for between all living things — that being up there would be the next beautiful step to understanding the harmony of the universe."

Conclusion

For many at such an advanced age, as a targeted Google search of medical doctors and scientists will verify, such dark and still is a reminder of the fragility of life.

Though most do not have the wherewithal of traveling to space, the general idea seems to be similar.

Thank you for reading.

