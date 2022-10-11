Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company.

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Costco warehouse chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, “New Permanent Costco Closure Announced,” was published on October 8 and discussed the imminent replacement of a Springdale, Ohio location.

As excerpted from the article: A perspective of 2021 revenue, per MacroTrends.net, is the following: Costco annual revenue for 2022 was $226.954B, a 15.83% increase from 2021. Costco annual revenue for 2021 was $195.929B, a 17.49% increase from 2020. Costco annual revenue for 2020 was $166.761B, a 9.21% increase from 2019.

The article went on to state that Costco, as with other big-box retailers, has been known to close locations for strategic reasons. While one such closure was in progress, a larger and more efficient according to the company.

Though the entity remains hugely successful by most any financial metric, as seen above, the company tends to follow similar guidelines when discontinuing merchandise.

Let us explore.

Costco, 2022

According to an October 6th piece from EatThis.com, “26 Items Costco is Discontinuing Right Now,” those items marked for imminent discontinuation include the following:

  • Log Cabin Syrup
  • Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup
  • Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats
  • Kirkland Signature Strawberry Margarita made with Gold Tequila
  • Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate
  • Carapelli Unfiltered Organic EV Olive Oil
  • Big Tree Farm Organic Coco Aminos Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade
  • Just Cook ABF Lemon Herb Chicken Thigh
  • Calle Sabor Sofrito Chicken Thigh
  • Pescanova Citrus Herb Shrimp
  • Eli's S'mores Squares
  • Cado Frozen Dessert Java Chip, Non-Dairy
  • Alden’s Organic Root Beer Float Ice Cream Bars
  • Roncadin Sopressata Pizza
  • Pulmuone Chicken Dumpling
  • Pulmuone Thai Basil Dumpling
  • Nature's Intent Seed & Nut Keto Bombs
  • Hawaiian Host Toasted Coconut Milk Chocolate Macadamias
  • Clif Bar Builder's Variety Protein Bars
  • Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted Kernels
  • Hoody's Keto Coconut Dark Chocolate Trail Mix
  • Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars, 20 Count
  • Schwartz Brothers Lemon Bars
  • Simple Mills Organic Garlic & Herb Cracker
  • Kellog's Scooby Doo Grahams
  • Schwartz Bros Organic Everything Bagel Chips

As excerpted from the article: All grocery chains have their own methods of phasing out discontinued products to make room for the new, but at Costco, warehouses use what shoppers have dubbed the "death star." When an item is next up on the chopping block, a small asterisk will appear in the top right-hand corner of its price tag, signaling that it will no longer be restocked once sold out.

Each of the items listed above have been so dubbed. More are expected by analysts who track these trends, as a targeted Google search will verify.

Conclusion

The reasons behind Costco discontinuing certain brand name items are similar to those behind certain location closings: They are strategic in nature.

At times, discontinued items will be replaced by others, as would locations. At other times, no replacements will occur.

Regardless, in the event of pertinent updates I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

