Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Costco warehouse chain for NewsBreak. My most recent article, “New Permanent Costco Closure Announced,” was published on October 8 and discussed the imminent replacement of a Springdale, Ohio location.

As excerpted from the article: A perspective of 2021 revenue, per MacroTrends.net, is the following: Costco annual revenue for 2022 was $226.954B, a 15.83% increase from 2021. Costco annual revenue for 2021 was $195.929B, a 17.49% increase from 2020. Costco annual revenue for 2020 was $166.761B, a 9.21% increase from 2019.

The article went on to state that Costco, as with other big-box retailers, has been known to close locations for strategic reasons. While one such closure was in progress, a larger and more efficient according to the company.

Though the entity remains hugely successful by most any financial metric, as seen above, the company tends to follow similar guidelines when discontinuing merchandise.

Let us explore.

Costco, 2022

According to an October 6th piece from EatThis.com, “26 Items Costco is Discontinuing Right Now,” those items marked for imminent discontinuation include the following:

Log Cabin Syrup

Hershey’s Simply 5 Syrup

Kellogg’s Frosted Mini Wheats

Kirkland Signature Strawberry Margarita made with Gold Tequila

Kohana Organic Coffee Cold Brew Concentrate

Carapelli Unfiltered Organic EV Olive Oil

Big Tree Farm Organic Coco Aminos Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

Just Cook ABF Lemon Herb Chicken Thigh

Calle Sabor Sofrito Chicken Thigh

Pescanova Citrus Herb Shrimp

Eli's S'mores Squares

Cado Frozen Dessert Java Chip, Non-Dairy

Alden’s Organic Root Beer Float Ice Cream Bars

Roncadin Sopressata Pizza

Pulmuone Chicken Dumpling

Pulmuone Thai Basil Dumpling

Nature's Intent Seed & Nut Keto Bombs

Hawaiian Host Toasted Coconut Milk Chocolate Macadamias

Clif Bar Builder's Variety Protein Bars

Wonderful Pistachios Chili Roasted Kernels

Hoody's Keto Coconut Dark Chocolate Trail Mix

Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars, 20 Count

Schwartz Brothers Lemon Bars

Simple Mills Organic Garlic & Herb Cracker

Kellog's Scooby Doo Grahams

Schwartz Bros Organic Everything Bagel Chips

As excerpted from the article: All grocery chains have their own methods of phasing out discontinued products to make room for the new, but at Costco, warehouses use what shoppers have dubbed the "death star." When an item is next up on the chopping block, a small asterisk will appear in the top right-hand corner of its price tag, signaling that it will no longer be restocked once sold out.

Each of the items listed above have been so dubbed. More are expected by analysts who track these trends, as a targeted Google search will verify.

Conclusion

The reasons behind Costco discontinuing certain brand name items are similar to those behind certain location closings: They are strategic in nature.

At times, discontinued items will be replaced by others, as would locations. At other times, no replacements will occur.

