Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away.

Burlington Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.

Introduction

I have written previously about the Burlington clothing chain for NewsBreak. See here for “A Burlington Closing and Short-Term Plans For 2022.”

The article excerpted a March, 2022 piece from CourierPostOnline.com, “Burlington Stores Executive Sees Uncertainty Ahead,” in which the chain’s CEO, Michael O’Sullivan, reported higher annual sales but a “disappointing slowdown” in the final quarter amid “growing economic uncertainty.”

From the CourierPostOnline.com piece: The discount chain reported total revenue of $9.32 billion for fiscal 2021, up by 28 percent from $7.28 billion in fiscal 2019. It posted net income of $409 million, or $6 per share, for the fiscal year ended Jan. 29. That was down by 12 percent from $465.1 million, or $6.91 per share, two years earlier.

My original article went on to discuss plans for the company’s acceleration, in the midst of strategic closings. To this end, a new permanent closure has been recently announced — which will make way for a new opening scant miles away.

Let us explore further.

Burlington, 2022

The Burlington chain was founded in 1972. Currently, per ScrapeHero.com: There are 874 Burlington locations in the United States as of September 26, 2022. The state with the most number of Burlington locations in the US is California, with 96 locations, which is about 11% of all Burlington locations in the US.

Despite the occasional closure, this number represents an increase in locations since the date of my original article. ScrapeHero.com at the time stated: There are 869 Burlington locations in the United States as of June 22, 2022. The state with the most number of Burlington locations in the US is California, with 95 locations, which is 10% of all Burlington locations in America.

According to WNBF.com, in its piece titled “Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date,” the new upstate New York opening is a substantial upgrade: After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.

The article went on to state: The new store will open in space that had been occupied by an A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts shop. A.C. Moore closed all of its stores in 2020. Construction work at the Vestal Burlington location has been completed and a large exterior sign was installed in recent days. Shelves and other equipment are being put into place at the site. Merchandise is expected to begin arriving at the new store on October 14.

Openings24.com presently lists the ”Grand Opening” of the new location on October 28.

Conclusion

As Burlington continues to accelerate store openings, closures will continue on a strategic basis.

In the event of any pertinent update, I will post them here on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.