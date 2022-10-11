Grand Rapids, MI

Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

Joel Eisenberg

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KwriK_0iUN6LqM00
Golden CorralShutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com, WoodTV.com, Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral buffet chain for NewsBreak. My previous article on the company, published on October 1 and entitled “Golden Corral Restaurant Closed For Two Years Reopening in November,” detailed the status of a recently announced Louisiana reopening.

My article excerpted Myarklammis.com’s “Golden Corral in West Monroe to Reopen on Nov. 14, 2022,” which stated: After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. “We are so excited and ready to serve our community! We will be sharing more information about jobs and you’ll be meeting the rest of the management team soon!”, says Corrent.

As is typical with the Golden Corral chain, announcements of company openings and closings of specific locations tend to be made briefly prior to the action.

Such is the case with yet another location, this one in Grand Rapids, Michigan that has been confirmed as permanently closing.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral Closures, October 2022

According to WoodTV.com, in its October’s 10th piece entitled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” the 12-year-old location is being demolished in favor of a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

As excerpted from the article: The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring.

The address of the soon-to-be-former Golden Corral location is 3461 Alpine Ave. NW.

In recent days, Google.com and other outlets listed the location as “permanently closed,” while Mix.957.gr.com and WGRD.com stated the ”likelihood” of permanent closure, stopping short of verification.

As excerpted from the latter’s web story on the matter, “Is the Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?” the status of the location was initially uncertain: After temporarily closing during the pandemic, and then opening back up - it appears the restaurant has shut down for good… As of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Google shows the Grand Rapids-area buffet restaurant has permanently closed.

The closure was confirmed by the company within the past 24 hours.

Conclusion

Golden Corral remains the highest-revenue-generating buffet restaurant chain in the country, which I have discussed in other articles. The entity appears to be in no danger of shutting down; however, individual locations will continue to close for strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any updates I will post them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Golden Corral# Restaurants# Business# Money# Food

Comments / 19

Published by

I am an award-winning author, screenwriter for film and television, and producer. My mission on News Break is to share socially important perspectives on both culture and pop-culture. Member of PEN America, and the WGA.

Northridge, CA
94851 followers

More from Joel Eisenberg

Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study

A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.

Read full story
5 comments

Kroger Seeks to Compete With Walmart Via a New Mega-Merger With Albertsons

The Kroger chain has announced plans to merge with Albertsons, one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, in a $20-plus billion deal. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ABCNews.com, Reuters, News.Yahoo.com, and TheKrogerCo.com.

Read full story
4 comments

Toys R Us Returns After a Four-Year Absence

The beloved chain, which was sold following a 2018 bankruptcy, is celebrating its grand reopening in every Macy’s store nationwide beginning October 15, and adding 10 standalone locations.

Read full story
45 comments

Forever 21 Announces Opening of 14 New Locations

Following a well-publicized bankruptcy, the longstanding chain has announced ambitious plans. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.org, RetailDive.com, and ChainStorage.com.

Read full story
3 comments

Popular Chain Restaurants Closing Throughout the U.S.

Several perennial chain restaurants are shuttering locations at a rapid pace. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Yahoo.com, EatThis.com, Google.com, NYPost.com, and ScrapeHero.com.

Read full story
132 comments

New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening Throughout the U.S.

Though the perennial company has seen some closures this year, Ross Dress For Less is in widespread expansion mode. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:RetailLeader.com, ScrapeHero.com, NonPareilOnline.com, EmporiaGazette.com, and RossStores.com.

Read full story
17 comments

Remembering One of Two POWs Identified as Surviving Both World War II and Vietnam

Only two prisoners of war survived both conflicts. Richard P. Keirn was one of them. Richard P. KeirnU.S.A.F. official photo, courtesy of his son, Steve Keirn. This article is based on records held by the United States Air Force, Steve Keirn (Colonel Richard P. Keirn’s son), and accredited media reports. Steve verified all information herein. Linked information within this article is also attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia, MilitaryHallofHonor.com, and POWNetwork.org.

Read full story
10 comments

“Star Trek’s” William Shatner Says His 2021 Visit to Space “Felt Like a Funeral”

One year after his highly-publicized space flight, 91-year-old William Shatner reflects on the experience. Though I am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some personal experience, I am not a doctor and I will offer no medical advice or diagnosis herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.

Read full story
3 comments

Costco Discontinuing Brand Name Items

From food to drink, long-term brand name items will no longer be sold by the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MacroTrends.net, EatThis.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
43 comments

Burlington Location Closes, Makes Way For New Nearby Opening

A longstanding location is giving way to a deluxe store four miles away. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CourierPostOnline.com, WNBF.com, ScrapeHero.com, and Openings24.com.

Read full story
76 comments
Ithaca, NY

Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard Schultz

From unionization-related controversies to actions demanded due to alleged mistreatment, company employees are becoming more vocal with their dissatisfaction. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NPR.org, WashingtonPost.com, and Google.com.

Read full story
5 comments

Pharmacies Are Closing Throughout the U.S.

Whether this is the beginning of a larger, more widespread issue remains to be seen. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: NewsChannel20.com, CVSHealth.com, NCPA.org, and Google.com.

Read full story
160 comments

“Rocky Horror” Unproduced: The Lost Sequels

1981’s “Shock Treatment,” called an “equal” by its creator though many fans have expressed disagreement, was not the original plan. Tim Curry as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)20th Century Fox Publicity Photo.

Read full story
1 comments
Springdale, OH

New Permanent Costco Closure Announced

The closing will give way to a considerably larger location, which will open nearby shortly thereafter. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, The-Sun.com, and DeliMarketNews.com.

Read full story
140 comments

Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation

The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.

Read full story

Opinion: A Review of “Blonde”

The controversial Netflix feature inspired by the life of Marilyn Monroe is being admonished for its liberties and dark themes. However, neither the film nor the novel that preceded it were marketed as fact-based.

Read full story
Peachtree City, GA

Update: Walmart Store Closings

Recent company strategies have spurred action, including nearly 1500 layoffs. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, Reuters.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com,

Read full story
268 comments

Scientists Discuss Why Near-Death Experiences May Be Uniformly Peaceful

Most public reports of the near-death experience, or NDE, focus on tunnels, light, and peace. But not everyone who comes close to passing shares the experience. Though I have worked in a health-related field, I will offer no medical advice or speculation herein. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts and scientists as listed within the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, ScienceAlert.com, NewScientist.com, Twitter.com, and DiscoverMagazine.com.

Read full story
9 comments

New Alzheimer’s Drug Reported to Substantially Decrease Cognitive Impairment

Placebo-based studies have been called “groundbreaking” and “game-changing.”. Anonymous Alzheimer’s Disease RepresentationShutterstock. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. Though I had worked as a mental health professional for several years, I no longer practice. Therefore, no medical advice will be offered herein on my part.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy