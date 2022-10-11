Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently Closes

In the same month of an unexpected reopen, a longstanding Golden Corral location is announced as closing its doors for good.

Golden Corral Shutterstock

Author’s Note

This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Myarklammis.com, WoodTV.com, Mix957.gr.com, WGRD.com, and Google.com.

Introduction

I have written extensively about the Golden Corral buffet chain for NewsBreak. My previous article on the company, published on October 1 and entitled “Golden Corral Restaurant Closed For Two Years Reopening in November,” detailed the status of a recently announced Louisiana reopening.

My article excerpted Myarklammis.com’s “Golden Corral in West Monroe to Reopen on Nov. 14, 2022,” which stated: After being closed for almost two years, Golden Corral in West Monroe will reopen on November 14, 2022. According to hiring manager Shelley Corrent, they are looking to hire 150-200 employees. The hiring process for reopening will begin in late September through early October. Renovations to the building are already underway. “We are so excited and ready to serve our community! We will be sharing more information about jobs and you’ll be meeting the rest of the management team soon!”, says Corrent.

As is typical with the Golden Corral chain, announcements of company openings and closings of specific locations tend to be made briefly prior to the action.

Such is the case with yet another location, this one in Grand Rapids, Michigan that has been confirmed as permanently closing.

Let us explore further.

Golden Corral Closures, October 2022

According to WoodTV.com, in its October’s 10th piece entitled “West Michigan’s Last Golden Corral Closes in Walker,” the 12-year-old location is being demolished in favor of a new Chik-Fil-A restaurant.

As excerpted from the article: The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant will include an outdoor patio that can seat 28 guests and an indoor dining area. During site review in July, the planning commission was satisfied that the proposed restaurant site layout and two entrances/exits with traffic lights can handle the traffic the new Chik-Fil-A will likely bring.

The address of the soon-to-be-former Golden Corral location is 3461 Alpine Ave. NW.

In recent days, Google.com and other outlets listed the location as “permanently closed,” while Mix.957.gr.com and WGRD.com stated the ”likelihood” of permanent closure, stopping short of verification.

As excerpted from the latter’s web story on the matter, “Is the Grand Rapids-Area Golden Corral Permanently Closed?” the status of the location was initially uncertain: After temporarily closing during the pandemic, and then opening back up - it appears the restaurant has shut down for good… As of Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, Google shows the Grand Rapids-area buffet restaurant has permanently closed.

The closure was confirmed by the company within the past 24 hours.

Conclusion

Golden Corral remains the highest-revenue-generating buffet restaurant chain in the country, which I have discussed in other articles. The entity appears to be in no danger of shutting down; however, individual locations will continue to close for strategic reasons.

As ever, in the event of any updates I will post them here, on NewsBreak.

Thank you for reading.